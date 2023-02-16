Mika reflects on how the media treated him during early days of his career: “It was brazen homophobia”

There was confusion that I was drawing: “What is he?” All this questioning about sexuality, and about emotional and musical and stylistic exuberance that in today’s pop culture is celebrated.



I think you wouldn’t be able to get away with some of those comments and articles today. I was accused of being brazen, but I think it was brazen homophobia.



I’m 39 years old now, the world’s moved on, so I’m not afraid to say it. And it was such a waste of time.

Openly gay singer Mika speaking to iNews about the constant speculation about his sexuality when he first burst onto the music scene in 2007.