Mike Pence aide savages Matt Gaetz, offers bleak prediction for his future

A top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence calmly savaged Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) on CNN last night.

Gaetz was one of the speakers at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa over the weekend. Marc Short, Pence’s former Chief of Staff, was responding to comments Gaetz made.

To an enthusiastic crowd of predominantly right-wing students and activists, Gaetz said: “Our America is proudly ultra MAGA, not some low-energy roadside rhino safari.

“On that note, let me just say what everybody here knows: Mike Pence will never be president.” The crowd cheered while Gaetz grinned smugly.

“Nice guy. Not a leader,” he added.

CNN host Erin Burnett asked Short his thoughts on the comments. Short did not hold back.

Short: I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have an impact… in fact, I’d be surprised if he was still voting. It’s more likely he’ll be in prison for child sex trafficking… I’m surprised law enforcement lets him speak to teenage conferences like that pic.twitter.com/ALuay3VmoI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2022

“Well, I don’t know if Mike Pence will run for president in 2024, but I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have an impact on that,” Short said.

“In fact, I’d be surprised if he was still voting. It’s more likely he’ll be in prison for child sex trafficking by 2024.”

“And I’m actually surprised that Florida law enforcement still allows him to speak to teenage conferences like that, so I’m not too worried about Matt Gaetz.”

Short was referring to numerous press reports that Gaetz is under investigation by the FBI. The organization is looking at his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl and potential sex trafficking. Gaetz strenuously denies any wrongdoing and, so far, faces no charges.

Meanwhile, his former “wingman”, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six federal charges last year, including child sex trafficking.

Greenberg has had his sentencing delayed several times over the last year. This is so he can continue cooperating with investigators as they look at further criminal prosecutions.

January 6th committee testimony

Besides his comments about Gaetz, Short also revealed to CNN he testified to the January 6 committee last week.

“I can confirm that I did receive a subpoena for the federal grand jury, and I complied to that subpoena,” Short said. “But under advice of counsel, I really can’t say much more than that.”

CNN says Short is the highest profile witness to offer testimony in the criminal investigation into the attack on the US Capitol. His participation again illustrates how investigators are scrutinizing the Trump White House over its actions that day, and not just the rioters who invaded the Capitol building.