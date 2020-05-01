Mike Pence demands apology from reporter who proved he broke Mayo Clinic’s mask rule

You’ve likely heard by now that Vice President Mike Pence violated the Mayo Clinic’s policy when he didn’t wear a face mask while touring the hospital this week. Now, the VP is demanding an apology from a reporter who called him out for it.

Yesterday, Voice of America’s White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman said that Pence’s office definitely knew about the face mask policy, despite Second Lady Karen Pence insisting on Fox & Friends that her husband had no idea.

“All of us who traveled with him were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly,” Herman tweeted.

Herman’s tweet came days after the Mayo Clinic itself tweeted (and later mysteriously deleted) that it had informed the VP’s office about its mask requirement prior to his visit:

Now, Herman tells The Washington Post that the White House Correspondents’ Association informed him this week that Pence’s office was banning him from Air Force Two.

They falsely claimed he violated an off-the-record agreement by leaking sensitive information about the Mayo Clinic visit.

For the record: Herman didn’t leak any sensitive information. Not only was the Mayo Clinic’s policy on masks already public information, but so was all the planning information leading up Pence’s visit.

Brett Bruen, the White House director of global engagement in the Obama administration, explained yesterday how planning information is circulated.

“A little background on ‘for planning purposes’ information from the White House to media,” he tweeted. “These are logistical details. If the VP was visiting a chocolate factory & masks were required that goes into the ‘planning’ info sent to the press. It isn’t sensitive or off the record.”

Seriously, nobody would still be talking about this if Karen and Mike Pence would just shut up about it.

