Mike Pence is laying the groundwork for a 2024 run despite having no chance in hell of winning

Disgraced one-term vice president Mike Pence has been busy traveling the country to promote his crappy new memoir “So Help Me God”, for which he was reportedly paid $3-$4 million to write and which hasn’t been selling as briskly as publishers had hoped.

But GOP strategists say the former VP is also using the national book tour as an opportunity to quietly lay the groundwork for what will surely be another doomful run for the White House, and they’re pointing to his recent stop in North Carolina, which will likely play a key role in 2024, as evidence.

Pence passed through the state yesterday, stopping in Charlotte and ending in Raleigh and signing books, talking about his love of Jesus, and touting his accomplishments as VP all along the way.

During a speech about foreign policy at the Jesse Helms Center, he was asked whether he was planning to run for president, to which he dodged the question by saying he’d keep everyone posted.

(Spoiler alert: Whenever a politician says this, it means yes.)

Former VP Mike Pence just delivered an address on US foreign policy at a lecture in Raleigh hosted by the Jesse Helms Center. Asked if he plans to run for president, Pence says he’s humbled by the question and will keep North Carolina posted. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/i7xCZslQEl — Avi Bajpai (@avibajpai_) December 14, 2022

Then in a sit-down with Fox News Digital, he said he and his wife, Mother, will “make a decision wherever we feel called”, adding that they plan to “give prayerful consideration” to it over the holidays.

Then, in an apparent jab at his former boss who tried to have him killed, Pence added, “I do sense that people want leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideals. Leadership that would show the same civility and respect that frankly the American people show to each other every day.”

“I’m not convinced that the American people are divided as our politics are these days,” he continued, without any hint of irony. “I’m convinced more every day that the American people long for leadership that shows the respect and the civility.”

During yesterday’s visit to the Tar Heel state, the homophobic 63-year-old also held closed door meetings with several Republican operatives, another indication that he’s working up to a likely run for the White House.

Of course, if he decides to run, Pence has his work cut out for him. The MAGA crowd literally wants him dead, as evidenced by that dark day in January when they stormed the U.S. Capitol with ropes and zip ties looking for him, and poll after poll after poll has found Florida Gov. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is the clear frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

Not to mention, Pence will forever carry with him the stench of Donald Trump, who has now proven to be poisonous when it comes to getting people elected three election cycles in a row.

If the former VP were smart, he’d sit out 2024. That said, if the former VP were smart, he would’ve sat out 2020 and 2016 as well.

