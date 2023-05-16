fool's errand

Mike Pence prepares to launch 2024 presidential bid despite being loathed by literally everyone

By

If there’s one thing we know for certain about Mike Pence, it’s that he will never, ever, ever be President of the United States. And yet, for whatever reason, he’s still hellbent on trying.

A new super PAC supporting the gay-hating ex-VP as a 2024 presidential candidate launched this week in one the clearest signs yet that he’s preparing to throw his hat into the race.

Committed to America will focus on bolstering Pence’s candidacy in early battleground states, with its first offices being opened in Texas and Iowa this week.

In a statement, former congressman/national co-chair Jeb Hensarling said, “Mike Pence is the conservative leader our nation needs at this critical time.”

If by “conservative leader” he means “total pushover and Trump enabler” then, sure, Pence certainly fits the bill.

Related

Mike Pence is laying the groundwork for a 2024 run despite having no chance in hell of winning

The disgraced one-term vice president has been busy traveling the country to promote his crappy new memoir and clean up his brand.

Hensarling continued, “Mike has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to conservative principles and the Constitution. Mike can win, he is ready to lead, and I am proud to help lead the effort that will send him to the White House.”

Tired Boredom GIF by Hot Haus - Find & Share on GIPHY

Pence has previously said he’d announce his 2024 plans “well before late June” and aides have reportedly been mulling over potential launch dates. Meanwhile, over the last several months, he’s made several trips to early primary states, including New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina.

But it doesn’t take much to see the whole thing is a fool’s errand.

Pence’s chances of winning the presidency, let alone his party’s nomination, are approximately -10%. Not only does the Republican base hate him (they literally tried to hang him, remember?), but multiple recents polls have found his unfavorability rating hovering between 45% and 60%–a higher unfavorable rating than his former boss Donald Trump, who is currently leading the GOP field by double digits.

Now, here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

Related

Mike Pence’s gay-hating wife Karen very excited to announce new memoir destined for bookstore bargain bins

Karen’s other publishing credits include a 1991 letter to the editor of the Indianapolis Star in which she railed against LGBTQ+ people.