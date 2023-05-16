Mike Pence prepares to launch 2024 presidential bid despite being loathed by literally everyone

If there’s one thing we know for certain about Mike Pence, it’s that he will never, ever, ever be President of the United States. And yet, for whatever reason, he’s still hellbent on trying.

A new super PAC supporting the gay-hating ex-VP as a 2024 presidential candidate launched this week in one the clearest signs yet that he’s preparing to throw his hat into the race.

Committed to America will focus on bolstering Pence’s candidacy in early battleground states, with its first offices being opened in Texas and Iowa this week.

In a statement, former congressman/national co-chair Jeb Hensarling said, “Mike Pence is the conservative leader our nation needs at this critical time.”

If by “conservative leader” he means “total pushover and Trump enabler” then, sure, Pence certainly fits the bill.

Hensarling continued, “Mike has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to conservative principles and the Constitution. Mike can win, he is ready to lead, and I am proud to help lead the effort that will send him to the White House.”

Pence has previously said he’d announce his 2024 plans “well before late June” and aides have reportedly been mulling over potential launch dates. Meanwhile, over the last several months, he’s made several trips to early primary states, including New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina.

But it doesn’t take much to see the whole thing is a fool’s errand.

Pence’s chances of winning the presidency, let alone his party’s nomination, are approximately -10%. Not only does the Republican base hate him (they literally tried to hang him, remember?), but multiple recents polls have found his unfavorability rating hovering between 45% and 60%–a higher unfavorable rating than his former boss Donald Trump, who is currently leading the GOP field by double digits.

Now, here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

Never going to happen. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) May 16, 2023

You know it’s time to go back to sleep when SuperCum, DeSantis, & Mike Pence are trending. pic.twitter.com/nYWquYzB90 — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) May 16, 2023

Hey Mike Pence, just a reminder that the noose on January 6th was meant for you. pic.twitter.com/vjUZPew3el — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) May 16, 2023

Mike Pence running for president is a reminder that some people just can't take a hint, even if it involves death threats. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 16, 2023

I have a better shot at the GOP nomination than Mike Pence — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 16, 2023

Since Mike Pence is trending let’s not forget that The Fly is still more popular than him pic.twitter.com/5QOPHLSrBg — X  (@realXanderXjork) May 12, 2023

Will say it once again: Mike Pence is the only person in the country who doesn’t realize that his political career is over. — MBBrownSF 💜 (@MBBrownSF3) May 16, 2023

Hey Mike Pence, do you remember that fly? It still thinks that you're a piece of shit.😅😂🤣pic.twitter.com/yXg6Du0VXR — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) May 16, 2023

In other news, every American has a better chance at winning. — Christian McIntire🎥 (@CTMcIntire418) May 16, 2023