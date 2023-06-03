instastuds

Mike Ruiz’s big guns, Evan Lamicella’s tan lines, & Chris Salvatore’s beach bum

This week Sam Smith and Madonna teased their new track “Vulgar,” Shaun T launched a sexy new underwear line, and Kim Cattrall announced her triumphant return to the Sex and the City franchise. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Simu Liu hit the beach.

 

Jake Shears watered the plants.

 

Bryce Willard Smithe rocked a crop top.

Kyle Kothari prepared for a dive.

 

Alan Crocetti took care of his face.

Chris Salvatore popped a squat.

 

Adán Romero stayed on the couch.

 

Ken XY and DJ Kidd served alien.

 

Matt Palmer took a shower.

 

Colin Grafton had the locker room to himself.

 

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. got dirty.

Dylan Efron sailed away.

 

Cristian Nikassio reached the peak.

 

Johnny Middlebrooks lived for today.

 

Elliott Norris felt beautiful.

 

Greg O’Shea steamed himself.

 

Mike Ruiz flexed.

 

Andrew Christian felt himself.

Evan Lamicella showed off his tan lines.

 

And Justin the Jock got down.

 

