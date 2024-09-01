Photo Credit: Getty Images

These days, the news cycle spins so fast, it feels like trends fly by in the blink of an eye. But there’s nobody better at summing up the delightful chaos of being online than Mikey Angelo, a.k.a. @mrgrandeofficial.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, and content creator is perhaps best known for his viral recap videos that regularly run down all the pop culture moments everyone’s been talking about throughout the year—and doing it with a sick flow, no less.

Angelo began making videos online fresh out of high school, and over the years has amassed millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, garnering attention for his funny, fast & furious clips like Gen Z History Lessons, rap battles, and of course, then one where he imagines what it’d sound like if Nicki Minaj spit some bars for a “Babyshark” remix.

But he’s no longer just parodying music superstars—he’s on the path to becoming one himself. Angelo’s currently in the studio working on his first-ever album, and if his recent tracks like “The Wizard Of Oz(empic)” and “Cybertruck” are any indication, just because he’s taking his music ambitions more seriously, that doesn’t mean the songs are getting any less hilarious.

While we eagerly await what’s next from the future hit-maker, we invited him to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, Angelo opens up about the TV show that taught him an important part of queer history, shares the biggest challenge of making his monthly recaps videos, and reveals his most awkward fan encounter.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, theater, video game, etc…—that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness and the queer community? Why does it stand out to you?

One word. POSE. The FX show Pose really opened my eyes to the reality that was being queer in the ’80s/’90s during the AIDS epidemic. The show gives such a vivid depiction of just how big of a struggle it was to simply exist as a queer person, for trans women of color especially, during that time. Devastating, yet SO important for young queer people today to know.

We always love your videos and have been especially obsessed with your recaps where you sum up all the memes and pop culture events from the past month. What’s the hardest part about bringing those together and why?

I would say the hardest part about doing the monthly recap raps is fitting all of it in. Some months like July 2024 are FILLED with pop culture moments that deserve a spot in the recap… but it can’t be 45 minutes long. So tightening up a song, with a year’s worth of pop culture, to be under 90 seconds is the hardest part.

@mrgrandeofficial 8 months deep into 2024… August was definitely a month.. 😃 FOLLOW for more and drop your september predictions below ⬇️ ♬ original sound – Mikey Angelo

And since you’re huge on TikTok, what we want to know is: If TikToks could be nominated for Oscars, what’s a TikTok you would nominate for Best Picture and why?

As far as Best Picture goes, there’s a lot of contenders. The “give me my money” prank is my current favorite because I love seeing people get embarrassed in a harmless way. As far as Best Original Score however…. That is going to the CupcakKe remix of “Conga” by Gloria Estefan. 10/10 no notes.

Where’s one of the first spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

I will NEVER forget walking the Castro District in San Francisco for the first time. It was the first time I’d ever been to a “Gayborhood” and I was SHOOK to the core. I didn’t realize neighborhoods like that existed. It was like my Disneyland.

You’ve been dropping some hilarious bops lately like “Cybertruck” and “The Wizard Of Oz(empic)” but we hear you have an album on the way! What can you tell us about it so far? Are there certain themes or genres or other artists you were particularly inspired by?

I really love this space in music where comedy meets rap, so this album is a reflection of that. The best way to describe it is like a Bo Burnham meets Doja Cat crossover. I feel like making these silly songs over the years has really developed my skill for writing and I’m excited for people to hear my latest work!

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

I mean I feel like this is a basic gay answer but Danny Phantom cmon now… Queer coded for sure.

You’ve built quite a following online, and we’re sure you get recognized a lot—what’s one of the funniest or strangest or most random fan interactions you’ve ever had? Have you ever been on a date with someone only to be surprised to find out they’re a big fan??

I went to my first circuit party a while back and I saw that they had a dark room. I had never been in one and so I wanted to take a quick look inside to see what goes on… immediately upon entering I hear “YOU’RE THE GUY WHO RAPS ON TIKTOK”… while there are people who are very clearly getting it on. He asked for a picture too. Haven’t been in a dark room since.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

I think “Demure” creator Jools Lebron (@joolieannie) needs to be protected at all costs. It’s been so nice to see the queer community rally behind her. I think it’s important that she feels the support from us throughout this whole thing.