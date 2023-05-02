Miles Heizer to star in 10-part, gay US Marine drama coming to Netflix

Netflix has reportedly greenlit a ten-part drama centered on a gay teen’s experiences on joining the US Marines in 1990.

The Corps. is based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will follow, “Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), a bullied gay teen who joins the Marines with his straight best friend, Ray McCaffey (Liam Oh), in 1990 — a pre-Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era when being gay in the military could mean jail time or worse.”

Legendary producer Norman Lear (All In The Family, Fried Green Tomatoes), is among the executive producers. Not bad going for a Hollywood veteran who turns 101 this year!

Other cast members include Max Parker (“a Marine sergeant who sees himself in Cameron”), Vera Farmiga as Cameron’s mother, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, and Zach Roerig.

Andy Parker (Netflix’s Tales Of The City) is the showrunner, while Peter Hoar (The Last of Us) will direct. White will also be involved with the adaptation of his own memoir.

The Pink Marine was first published in 2016. Greg Cope White spent six years as a US Marine, before embarking on a career as a television and film writer. Norman Lear, a friend of White’s, wrote the forward to The Pink Marine.

Lead actor Miles Heizer, 28, is best known for his roles in TV’s 13 Reasons Why and Parenthood. He also played the part of Cal Price in Love, Simon.

Yesterday, Heizer posted a photo of himself to his Instagram stories with shorn hair. We’re guessing it’s in preparation for his latest role.

(Screenshot)

Check out some more photos from Heizer’s Instagram below.