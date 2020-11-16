Milk of ‘Drag Race’ fame joins OnlyFans and WHOA it looks spicy

Following in the footsteps of performers like Tyler Posey and the inimitable Aaron Carter, Daniel Donigan, better known as drag queen Milk of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, has hopped on the OnlyFans train.

Milk’s new account comes preloaded with 13 posts, which include videos and images.

The price tag to unlock Milk’s content will run you $9.99 a month or $26.97 for three months. And judging by the page’s header image, fans might actually feel like they’re getting their money’s worth (HELLO!).

In their profile, Milk (@bigandmilky), promises: “Will post content throughout the week 🙂 message me for special reque$ts [completed at my discretion].”

And they ask a good-faith request subscribers: “Please do NOT repost any of my OF content. Piracy hurts my business and shows a complete lack of respect for my work.”

Taking to Twitter to mark the occasion, Milk joked: “I’ve almost made enough on onlyfans to book @TheBiancaDelRio…for an hour lol.”

I’ve almost made enough on onlyfans to book @TheBiancaDelRio…for an hour lol ??https://t.co/HrBGMuQmCb — MILK (@bigandmilky) November 14, 2020

Milk first appeared on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and then returned for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Other Drag Race stars who’ve joined the platform included Katya, Plastique Tiara, Shea Couleé, The Vixen, Adore Delano, Aja, Sasha Belle and Willam.