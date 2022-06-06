Milo Yiannopoulos announces his new unpaid internship and nothing could feel more wrong / right

Milo Yiannopoulos has announced his latest gig, and something about it feels so right…and wrong.

The 37-year old right-wing provocateur is now an unpaid intern in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s congressional office.

Yiannopoulos took to Telegram to share the news, along with a photo of his intern’s badge.

“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!” Yiannopoulos said.

“Mummy always said I’d end up in government!” he added. Greene’s office confirmed the news.

Yiannopoulos rose to notoriety as a writer for the right-wing website Breitbart, and for his defense of so-called “alt-right” hate groups. He’s faced scandal after scandal since, owing to his incendiary words, public affiliations with fringe organizations, and attacks on the queer community. His career took a nosedive in 2017 after he defended pedophiles, and after the revelation that he had not actually written his articles at Breitbart. Rather, several ghostwriters completed the posts, with Yiannopoulos acting as a figurehead. Last year, he announced he was no longer gay after undergoing conversion therapy.

“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle — Who is? Who could be?” he said in an interview with the very Christian and very homophobic LifeSiteNews. “[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter in 2016 and from Facebook in 2019. In April, Greene said during a press conference that his bans were “unjust.”