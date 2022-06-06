Milo Yiannopoulos announces his new unpaid internship and nothing could feel more wrong / right

Milo Yiannopoulos has announced his latest gig, and something about it feels so right…and wrong.
The 37-year old right-wing provocateur is now an unpaid intern in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s congressional office.
Yiannopoulos took to Telegram to share the news, along with a photo of his intern’s badge.
“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!” Yiannopoulos said.
“Mummy always said I’d end up in government!” he added. Greene’s office confirmed the news.
Yiannopoulos rose to notoriety as a writer for the right-wing website Breitbart, and for his defense of so-called “alt-right” hate groups. He’s faced scandal after scandal since, owing to his incendiary words, public affiliations with fringe organizations, and attacks on the queer community. His career took a nosedive in 2017 after he defended pedophiles, and after the revelation that he had not actually written his articles at Breitbart. Rather, several ghostwriters completed the posts, with Yiannopoulos acting as a figurehead. Last year, he announced he was no longer gay after undergoing conversion therapy.
“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle — Who is? Who could be?” he said in an interview with the very Christian and very homophobic LifeSiteNews. “[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter in 2016 and from Facebook in 2019. In April, Greene said during a press conference that his bans were “unjust.”
bachy
He’s like a homosexual Ann Coulter, but with only half of her humanity and dignity.
PinkoOfTheGange
Good call
Motard
Zero divided by two is still zero.
So – that math totally checks out.
Den
I never noticed that Coulter had anything like humanity or dignity. She certainly is more intelligent and coherent than him, but not by much.
GentlemanCaller
He’s clearly found his intellectual soulmate in MTG. Two attention-starved idiots.
Doug
Wow, talk about desperate. Working with MTG and even doing it for free, lol!!
Donston
He’s always been an obviously troubled, damaged, embittered, hateful individual who gets off on trolling and will do and say whatever for relevance. Just like giving him attention when he first started was a mistake, continuing to do so serves no purpose.
greekboy
A match made in hell
Jack
If anyone was ever made in a peach tree dish, it’s Why-Lo. Sadly, MGT still won’t get her money’s worth..
monty clift
“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”
LOL to this delusional queen of grandeur.
PeteP
37-year old unpaid intern. What pathetic joke.
abfab
Does this woman do any work?
Tim212
None at all. It’s unclear why she needs an intern.
kish
I’m trying to imagine what it would be like to be a 37 year old unpaid intern…
Den
Maybe she is letting him sleep on her couch if he does household
chores.
johncp56
I can not, think of something fitting, without getting booted off,,, what a scummy sticky creep
abfab
This one will do his best to fill in for the loss of Maddy Cawthawn. I miss him so….
Terrycloth
I’m surprised he hasn’t done porn yet…he wants to make money but hates any work involved make it
Ryan99
Porn? Who would put their dick anywhere near him?
He’s just an attention whore. He had nothing to offer, so tried smearing shit all over himself and screaming. That always works for a while, but well, we all know where that ends too.
Den
He really has none of the looks or charisma that one needs for porn. He may refer to himself as a “handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man”, but that is entirely in his imagination.
Even MTG is better looking then him, and they are both kind of horse faced.