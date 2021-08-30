Milo Yiannopoulos claims to have Covid, injecting himself with Ivermectin for treatment

Right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos has told his dwindling number of followers that he has Covid-19.

After being thrown off most social media platforms for hate speech, Yiannopoulos now communicates chiefly via his social messaging Telegram account and right-wing platform Gab (basically a right-wing dominated alternative to Twitter).

He posted a photo of a positive Covid test to his account, with the caption, “Rona”.

The images were shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch.

“Most of you got the normal ‘it’s just flu’ rona last year and most of you didn’t even know you had it,” said Yiannopoulos. “But I don’t have any friends and I don’t leave the house so I only got the deadly superspreader version from vaccinated people and let me tell you THIS IS NOT FUN.”

In another post, Yiannopoulos shared a photo appearing to inject ivermectin into his arm using a veterinary syringe. He captioned the image, “now we wait.”

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug often used to de-worm cows and horses. It can be used to treat parasitic, but not viral, infections in humans. The FDA has warned against using it as there is no evidence it can be used to treat Covid-19. There have also been several reports of people requiring medical treatment after attempting to treat themselves using the drug.

Yiannopoulos, who claimed earlier this year he was now “ex-gay”, has seen his sources of revenue dry up over the last four years. In recent months, he’s made several appearances on the far-right broadcaster TruNews.

In July, he appeared to take on a new role with the brand: reading out Bible verses for a future audiobook.

Following his Covid revelation on Telegram, he posted further photos of an oximeter showing dangerously low oxygen levels (80%).

Anything below 90% is considered a medical emergency and people should seek immediate medical help. That’s if Yiannopoulos, who has previously claimed that dogs stopped barking at him once he became “ex-gay”, is, of course, to be believed.

