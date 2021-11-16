Milo Yiannopoulos is now selling statues of the Virgin Mary online

Former journalist Milo Yiannopoulos is turning to increasingly random (some would say diminishing), attempts to keep himself in the public eye.

After claiming he’s now “ex-gay” , the alt-right commentator’s latest venture was picked up by Right Wing Watch. He’s selling merchandise on the YouTube shopping channel for the stridently anti-LGBTQ organization, Church Militant.

The first episode of Milo’s new ‘Shop Show’ hit YouTube on the weekend. In it, Milo and his co-host are flogging a statue of the Virgin Mary, among other religious items.

The 12-inch statue is available in a bronze or silver finish, although a quick glance at the Church Militant store confirms it’s actually plastic (“cold-cast bronze is a colored polyresin with a metallic color, luster and sheen.”).

Let’s check and see how things are going for Milo Yiannopoulos now that he’s “ex-gay” and Christian. Oh, he’s hawking Catholic iconography on the Church Militant’s YouTube shopping network? Well, obviously things are going great. pic.twitter.com/T7OkB1SCsu — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 15, 2021

Milo’s latest project prompted plenty of online comments. On YouTube, one viewer said the fallen hack is “a couple of years from selling oranges on an interstate off-ramp.”

“I love that blonde dyed mullet was the hairstyle Milo chose to convince people he was straight,” said another.

He’s transitioning into the Tiger King. — cornelius spark (@corneliusspark) November 15, 2021

This is on the level of being a cashier at an alien-themed gift shop in Roswell New Mexico… — Fron Ocia (@FronOcia) November 15, 2021

Usually they just go away. Milo’s on a journey into uncharted regions of being humbled. The man simply refuses to get a job. Takes too much dignity to work. — Konstantine (@CultureWarFace) November 15, 2021

As bizarre as the video is, Milo may have found himself a welcoming home at Church Militant. The news platform has been described as a leading light of the “Catholic alt-right” movement.

In 2016, its founder, Michael Voris, also revealed that for much of his 30s, he “lived a life of live-in relationships with homosexual men.” In other words, like Milo, he’s another so-called “ex-gay”.

Church Militant’s stance is extremist in matters of faith and it often criticizes voices in the Catholic church that say anything even vaguely pro-LGBTQ. Operating as a 501(c)(3) organization out of Michigan, it was formerly called Real Catholic TV. However, it changed its name in 2012 after the Archdiocese of Detroit barred it from using the term ‘Catholic’ to promote its activities.