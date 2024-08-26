Forget the White Party in Provincetown. The hunkiest men this Labor Day Weekend are convening at the Minnesota State Fair, and two certain senators are fired up!

Last year, Amy Klobuchar, who usually curates a tame social media presence, got horny on main when she posted a pic with some shirtless firefighters. The image was so sultry, we needed a hose to cool down!

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023

This past weekend, Klobuchar let everybody know she was blazing with excitement upon her return to the fairgrounds, boosting her now-iconic photo. Not to be left out of the fiery fun, Minnesota’s junior senator, Tina Smith, followed suit with an alluring shot of her own!

“Can confirm: the Minnesota State Fair is on 🔥,” she posted.

This is the kind of political maneuvering we can certainly get behind…

FIRED up to return to the Minnesota State Fair 🔥 https://t.co/88ojYm79p1 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 23, 2024

Can confirm: the Minnesota State Fair is on 🔥. https://t.co/1QAOg4N2iZ pic.twitter.com/lcCWhPKOUF — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) August 25, 2024

Speaking of politics, there was a reason for Klobuchar’s pic besides some feral fun. The three-term incumbent was showing support for the Minnesota AFL-CIO, which represents 300,000 workers in the Gopher State. On a national level, the AFL-CIO, which represents 60 unions and 12.5 million workers, endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The long-time relationship between Democrats and unions was strengthened under Joe Biden, who became the first president to walk a picket line. Biden joined striking autoworkers in Michigan last fall, backing their fight for better wages and working conditions.

With Minnesota governor Tim Walz on the ticket, Democrats are doubling down on their support for labor this election season. At last week’s convention, a record 20% of Democratic delegates were union members. On the first night of the festivities, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain took the stage wearing a t-shirt that said “Trump is a scab.”

Unions have played a big role in Klobuchar’s electoral success, along with the majority of Minnesotans. She’s one of the most dominant statewide Democratic officials in the country, winning her last race by more than 26 points! She’s also a heavy favorite against her GOP opponent this year, super homophobic ex-NBA player Royce White.

The NBA bust’s social media accounts are filled with posts using homophobic slurs, including at least seven with the word “f*g.” In one post from January 2023, White calls reporters who critically covered his congressional campaign “beta, cuck, f*gs” who are “foot soldiers for the New World Order.”

Klobuchar, meanwhile, is a steadfast LGBTQ+ ally (her bullying of Pete Buttigieg in the 2020 primary debates aside). She called on the Senate to pass the Equality Act with an impassioned speech, and uses her platform to highlight the injustices that queer folx still encounter on a daily basis.

Smith, who assumed office in 2018 and won her first general election in 2020, has a similarly strong record on LGBTQ+ issues. Earlier this year, she co-sponsored legislation to combat the mental health crisis facing queer Americans, and has pushed for a transgender bill of rights.

Under Walz’s governorship, Minnesota has emerged as a safe haven for trans folx facing discrimination. He’s declared the state a “trans refuge,” protecting access to gender-affirming care for out-of-state patients.

At all levels, Minnesota’s Democratic delegation is quite strong on LGBTQ+ issues. Its members have a strong sense of the community; and its two U.S. senators, well, they know exactly what we want to see!