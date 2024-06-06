When the St. Paul Saints hosted their annual Pride Night Wednesday, they didn’t just stop at one rainbow.

They made it a double!

Following some inclement weather–or as the Saints called it, “water falling from the heavens”–a double rainbow appeared in the sky just in time for first pitch.

“Did we order the double rainbow on Pride Night? Yes, yes we did,” the team posted on Instagram.

Appropriately, the Saints were victorious, defeating the Syracuse Mets at CHS Field in front of a crowd of 5,278 fans… many of whom came to celebrate Pride.

Steadfast allies, the Saints are one of the quirkiest teams in pro baseball. They weren’t affiliated with a Major League team for the first 27 years of their existence, playing in the barely professional Northern League and American Association.

With the Minnesota Twins playing just 10 miles down the road in Minneapolis, the Saints are forced to be creative. Their promotions are legendary, such as when they attached a fan to a velcro wall in the outfield, or hosted a 40th-anniversary bash for Animal House.

We’ll allow Lavender Magazine to explain…

“Of course, more recently, there was the night at CHS Field when fans, clad in sponsored raincoats, threw mini-donuts, popcorn, and (best of all) mashed potatoes at each other, management’s way of celebrating of the 40th anniversary of Animal House’s release.”

Cheered on by a plush, pink porcine pet, it’s fair to say the Saints are gay-coded. For years, their beloved little piggy went by one name: Mudonna.

During games, a real pig carries out balls to the umpire, and sometimes runs onto the field.

But this year, Mudonna underwent a name change. Always with the times, she’s now “Ozempig.” Though the name sparked a mini-uproar, the Saints say they never meant to offend anyone.

“In today’s world, people don’t want to be diminished, they don’t want to be made to feel a certain way and I’m not going to tell them how they feel is wrong,” Sean Aronson, the team’s vice president and media relations director, told the AP. “But I can tell you there was no ill-intent, there was no maliciousness, there was never even a discussion in the room when we were going over the name that hey, this may offend some people.”

A haiku for @Mudonna on #NationalMascotDay:



Happy National

Mascot Day to Mudonna

We love you so much! pic.twitter.com/G0ZiSBMZwW — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 17, 2022

While some homophobes are offended at the prospect of Pride Nights, they’re ubiquitous around pro baseball. That’s even the case in the minor leagues, where many clubs play in conservative rural areas.

Last year, the Missoula Paddleheads impressed with their Pride Night, where every player wore a special jersey. One of the team’s star players, Jason Newman, also wore Pride cleats designed by his wife and daughter

“Right now in the world, it’s really divided in my opinion. I’m not gonna get too political or anything, because that’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to celebrate love, try and do what I can to help,” he told Queerty. “I have family members who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, so just trying to show my support and love for them.”

The sold-out crowd in Missoula, Montana loved every second of the festive affair.

In addition to the Paddleheads, we can’t wait to see how the Danville Otterbots and Dairy Daddies celebrate Pride this month. The Otterbots, one of our favorite sports teams, is hosting their Pride Night June 27.

No word on whether the Danville Dairy Daddy, who serves pure Daddy vibes, will crash the proceedings (here’s hoping)!

“He is a bull. This is a Dairy Daddy,” said Dan Simon, who created the brand. “The whole concept centers around the word ‘Daddies.’ The point is, this is a smooth bovine. You know, he’s your daddy.”

🐄🥛⚾ They're the team we didn't know we needed — the Danville Dairy Daddies are here! We got a chance to chat with the designer of the new brand in our story all about this new extra creamy club right here:https://t.co/s2WrS7D3wR pic.twitter.com/gnlUmJG6Xn — SportsLogos.Net (@sportslogosnet) February 28, 2024

But of course, when you’re talking about flamboyant baseball flare, it’s hard to beat the Savannah Bananas. While players on the Bananas are too young to be in their Daddy eras, they’re still very easy on the eyes.

The boys have style!

This Pride season, gays of all stripes are encouraged to make their way to the ballpark. You don’t know what kind of surprise, or double rainbow, awaits you.

🌈🌈

