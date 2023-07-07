Miss Benny slams ‘Fuller House’ co-star for alleged on-set homophobia & it doesn’t take much to figure out who it is

Image Credits: Miss Benny, Getty Images (left) | ‘Fuller House,’ Netflix (right)

Ooh, the tea is scalding over on Miss Benny’s TikTok right now—don’t burn your tongue!

The actor and musician—who recently came out as trans in a beautiful piece for Time—is currently starring in Netflix’s super-queer summer delight, Glamorous, playing a young upstart at a makeup empire run by a model-turned-mogul (Kim Cattrall).

While the charming series represents Miss Benny’s first lead television role, this isn’t her first time at the rodeo, with credits that include Love, Victor, American Horror Stories, and more.

Earlier this week, the performer referenced the “1,000 lives” she’s lived through her career thus far on TikTok with the popular “things I ate and survived” trend, sharing some clips from past roles.

Most notably, the video includes a glimpse of her guest arc in 2018 on Fuller House—Netflix’s sequel series to the classic family sitcom—in which she played Casey, a gay friend of grown-up Kimmy Gibbler’s teenaged daughter.

Appearing in two episodes, the role was a big deal for Miss Benny and the show, representing the first-ever queer character in the “Full House universe.” (Her second episode, “Prom,” was even nominated for a GLAAD Award for Best Individual Episode—in a series without a regular LGBTQ+ character.)

But, as Miss Benny spells out in the TikTok, her time on the show wasn’t a total breeze: Apparently she experienced “homophobia on the [Fuller House] set.”

Disappointing and upsetting to hear? Definitely. But, surprising? Well, when you consider her co-stars, it shouldn’t be too difficult to figure out the source of the alleged homophobia… Any guesses?

We’ll give you two hints: (1) A certain Fuller House star also made headlines when she left her regular holiday movie home The Hallmark Channel—amid the network’s efforts toward more inclusive programming—for the Great American Family Channel in 2021 because it stood for “traditional” values. And, (2) her name rhymes with Shmandace Shmameron Shmure.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones to put two and two together. On the original TikTok, a user by the name “Teddy Bear” commented, “Fuller House? Who was homophobic was it Candace?”

Miss Benny, the gift that keeps on giving, noticed the comment, and decided to spill a few more details in a juicy follow-up video:

“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly ‘not for the girls,’ if that makes sense,” Miss Benny shares. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly wanted [my] character removed, and not have a queer character on the show.”

While she’s careful not to name names—and crucially includes the word “alleged”—it’s… pretty obvious who she’s referring to here.

“I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me, specifically,” she continues. “The fact that this teenaged actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.”

Miss Benny reveals that, over the course of her two weeks filming with the show, she only ever had a conversation with “one of the Tanner sisters.” And, let’s just say, we’re not too worried about Jodie Sweetin—after all, the younger Full/Fuller House star showed support for JoJo Siwa after the YouTuber called out Cameron Bure last year.

In a new statement to People, Cameron Bure denies the claims, writing:

““I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show. Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Miss Benny and Soni Nicole Bringas in “Fuller House’ | Image Credit: Netflix

The good news is that, despite (allegedly!) getting the cold shoulder from the actor formerly known as “DJ Tanner,” Miss Benny recalls having a fun, positive experience filming Fuller House some five years ago. And she even credits the guest appearance for leading to her starring role on Glamorous for Netflix. Slay!

The performer perfectly wraps the whole thing up with a thoughtful observation about the awful ways some fully grown adults continue to treat queer youth:

“[It] continuously blows my mind how queer people—specifically queer young adults and queer children—are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Well said, Miss Benny!

Anyway, if you want to support queer art made by a whole bunch of queer people in front of and behind the camera, the entire first season of Glamorous is streaming now on Netflix. 😉