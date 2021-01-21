Mitch McConnell can’t bring himself to say “Minority Leader” so he’s calling himself something else

Mitch McConnell watches as Kamala Harris makes history — and becomes the tie-breaking vote that will soon dislodge him as Senate majority leader. pic.twitter.com/peeIEdvsAk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 20, 2021

Senator Mitch McConnell arrived at Joe Biden‘s Inauguration yesterday morning as the Senate Majority Leader. He left, however, as the Senate Minority Leader. This was thanks, in no small part, to Vice President Kamala Harris. (And Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.)

Today, McConnell’s much deserved demotion was made official on social media when he changed his Twitter handle and bio. But instead of switching it from “Senate Majority Leader” to “Senate Minority Leader,” McConnell simply changed his handle to @LeaderMcConnell and is calling himself the “Senate Republican Leader”, leaving out the important minority distinction.

Can we talk about how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is referring to himself "Senate Republican Leader" and "@LeaderMcConnell" because he can't bear the thought of changing majority to minority pic.twitter.com/7BXADevP8A — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 21, 2021

Meanwhile, his old Twitter page @senatemajldr has been deactivated.

Evidently, the 78-year-old, who spent the last four years enabling Donald Trump and turning a blind eye to his lawlessness for the sake of packing the courts with conservative judges, just couldn’t stomach the thought of being a minority.

But don’t worry! The rest of Twitter is making sure the world knows the Senator from Kentucky’s new title…

Mitch McConnell is now the Senate Minority Leader. pic.twitter.com/ql60fzxVFM — KOFI? (@kofibaah2020) January 20, 2021

Good morning! It’s a brilliant day to say “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “ — ???? Erinus Shotlock, European ?? (he/him) (@ErinusShotlock) January 21, 2021

Now Minority Leader Mitch McConnell can't bring him self to but 'Minority' in his name and it looks stupid. pic.twitter.com/flldJSC2rL — Ada (@AdaHatesLace) January 21, 2021

I really like the sound of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell! — Aerin Chen (@aerinchen) January 21, 2021

Just heard someone say out loud "Mitch McConnell, senate minority leader." pic.twitter.com/4NHvpQOooP — Sports Brewery Pod (@TSBPod) January 20, 2021

I enjoy calling him Minority Leader Mitch McConnell but Moscow Mitch works too. — DJ the Resister (@AblueUs) January 21, 2021

Every time a newscaster says "Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell" pic.twitter.com/wWR8NcSAi8 — R??????a?????????e?????? ????????? blender hell (@rae_xiv) January 20, 2021

Every time I read “minority leader Mitch McConnell” it makes me smile. — Dr. missoularedhead (longest week ever) (@missoularedhead) January 21, 2021

Good to read “minority leader” next to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/IRpnmFdulY — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 21, 2021

And just like that, Mitch McConnell suddenly cares about “minority rights.” — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) January 21, 2021

Minority leader Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/osssXRpo6Z — Dr. Melissa Bird (@birdgirl1001) January 21, 2021

I've waited a long time to say this: Mitch McConnell is no longer Senate Majority Leader. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 20, 2021

