Mitch McConnell is having the worst day ever on Twitter

While everyone’s been focused on Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate since she was diagnosed with shingles back in February, fewer seem to have noticed that her Republican colleague Mitch McConnell has also been MIA from work since he tripped and fell at a fundraising dinner in Washington, DC five weeks ago.

The gay-hating 81-year-old was hospitalized and treated for a broken rib and a concussion. He has spent the last several weeks at an inpatient rehab facility doing physical therapy.

But he just announced he’ll be returning to work next week.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” the Senate Minority Leader tweeted yesterday.

I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 13, 2023

People, however, seem to be looking less forward to his impending return. Here’s just a few of the responses McConnell’s tweet got from Democrats and Republicans alike…

Retire — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 13, 2023

Bummer – hoped you had retired. You definitely are the poster child for why term limits are needed. — Tom Cuneo (@TomCuneoMLT) April 13, 2023

Oh Mitch, your entire career has been one of corruption and dishonesty. No one escapes the wrath coming for the evil ones. You’re on the list. ✝️ — 🇺🇸🍩 JULIE DONUTS 🍩🇺🇸 (@JulieSnark) April 13, 2023

Stay home. You suck.

sincerely,

a real conservative — FJBLGB – Ultra MEGA MAGA (@kebie19) April 14, 2023

Not exactly the warmest welcome back, if you ask us.

Elsewhere on Twitter, rumors that McConnell might actually be considering retirement after 38 excruciating years as Kentucky’s senator have kicked up about ten notches.

Perhaps it’s just wishful thinking among those who despise the guy’s politics and political tactics.

Perhaps it’s just extreme pro-Trump media outlets that hate him simply trying to manifest his departure so they can replace him with someone even worse.

Either way, people of all political stripes seem to be united in their extreme dislike for the guy and their excitement about his potential exit…

Drop a 👍 and RT if you support the immediate retirement of Mitch McConnell from the senate! pic.twitter.com/pFxYQuHpcn — Rich from CA (@TheRichFromCali) April 13, 2023

Moscow Mitch McConnell is one of the most evil corrupt beings on earth and who has done irreparable damage to US democracy. That just needs to be said every day. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 13, 2023

There are rumors circulating that Mitch McConnell may soon retire due to I’ll health.



He looked fine when I bumped into him at his family reunion yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GkN1pI1KOQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 14, 2023

Lord, please, let it be true….McConnell is retiring?? — Buck1776 (@Buck17761) April 13, 2023

BREAKING: Sources reveal that Republican senators are secretly reaching out within their party to prepare for a leadership vote to replace Mitch McConnell because he will finally soon retire — McConnell has been MIA for weeks after a serious fall sent him to the hospital. RT IF… — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 13, 2023

Those asking where is Feinstein and she needs to be replaced, John Fetterman has a body double, But where is Mitch McConnell? All we have are statements.



He was the one with a concussion and broken ribs and a history of health issues, but not one picture of him being released.… pic.twitter.com/XdRl7aFAtR — Rich from CA (@TheRichFromCali) April 10, 2023

Soooo is Mitch McConnell staying or going?



Why can we never get straight news from anywhere these days?



I’ve read four articles … two of each say he’s retiring and two say he’s coming back to the Senate.



🧐🤔🤨 — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) April 14, 2023

Rumor has is that GOP Senators are preparing for a possible McConnell retirement and starting to vie internally for who will be next Republican Senate leader. Who do YOU think it should be? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 13, 2023

Should Mitch McConnell finally RETIRE? 👇 pic.twitter.com/gEG8NUEXYT — Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) April 13, 2023

Is Mitch McConnell gonna retire soon? He’s ruined the GOP, and now they’re so far gone even his own party wants him out. Byeeeeeeee — Pin Young 🇺🇦🌊🏳️‍🌈📽🎙🎻 (@PinYoungActress) April 13, 2023

We can’t image what it must feel like to be so universally hated… Not that McConnell hasn’t done everything to deserve it.

The guy has been a hugely divisive figure in American politics for decades, but especially since the Obama years when he vowed to make the country’s first Black commander-in-chief a “one-term president” then did everything he could to stonewall his agenda.

Look at this embarrassing picture of Alexandria Ocasi– oh wait it's just Mitch McConnell with a Confederate battle flag. pic.twitter.com/cj1Zf7QhIq — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) January 3, 2019

During the Trump years, McConnell served as the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president’s lapdog, turning a blind eye to his crass and criminal behavior and even giving him a free pass for staging a failed coup.

Earlier this year, McConnell became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. This is also not his first fall. A few years back, he fractured his shoulder in a fall at his home in Kentucky. Then there was that time he tripped on stage at a primary event eight years ago.