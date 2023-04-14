moscow mitch

Mitch McConnell is having the worst day ever on Twitter

While everyone’s been focused on Dianne Feinstein’s absence from the Senate since she was diagnosed with shingles back in February, fewer seem to have noticed that her Republican colleague Mitch McConnell has also been MIA from work since he tripped and fell at a fundraising dinner in Washington, DC five weeks ago.

The gay-hating 81-year-old was hospitalized and treated for a broken rib and a concussion. He has spent the last several weeks at an inpatient rehab facility doing physical therapy.

But he just announced he’ll be returning to work next week.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” the Senate Minority Leader tweeted yesterday.

People, however, seem to be looking less forward to his impending return. Here’s just a few of the responses McConnell’s tweet got from Democrats and Republicans alike…

Not exactly the warmest welcome back, if you ask us.

Elsewhere on Twitter, rumors that McConnell might actually be considering retirement after 38 excruciating years as Kentucky’s senator have kicked up about ten notches.

Perhaps it’s just wishful thinking among those who despise the guy’s politics and political tactics.

Perhaps it’s just extreme pro-Trump media outlets that hate him simply trying to manifest his departure so they can replace him with someone even worse.

Either way, people of all political stripes seem to be united in their extreme dislike for the guy and their excitement about his potential exit…

We can’t image what it must feel like to be so universally hated… Not that McConnell hasn’t done everything to deserve it.

The guy has been a hugely divisive figure in American politics for decades, but especially since the Obama years when he vowed to make the country’s first Black commander-in-chief a “one-term president” then did everything he could to stonewall his agenda.

During the Trump years, McConnell served as the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president’s lapdog, turning a blind eye to his crass and criminal behavior and even giving him a free pass for staging a failed coup.

Earlier this year, McConnell became the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. This is also not his first fall. A few years back, he fractured his shoulder in a fall at his home in Kentucky. Then there was that time he tripped on stage at a primary event eight years ago.

