Mitch McConnell momentarily shows his true colors in viral clip he’d surely like to delete

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter with the hashtag “#MitchPlease” after giving a comment on voting rights, in which he seemed to imply African Americans are not Americans.

Following the failed attempt to move the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to the Senate floor on Wednesday, McConnell was asked to comment on the concerns among Black voters.

“Well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell responded.

One video of the exchange has already been viewed over 1.8 million times:

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan policy group, 34 laws restricting voting access were passed in 19 states in 2021.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore Justice Department review of these changes.

In a statement after it failed to advance, President Joe Biden said: “I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed — but I am not deterred.

“My Administration will never stop fighting to ensure that the heart and soul of our democracy — the right to vote — is protected at all costs. We will continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote. And to push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote.”