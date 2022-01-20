Mitch McConnell momentarily shows his true colors in viral clip he’d surely like to delete

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is trending on Twitter with the hashtag “#MitchPlease” after giving a comment on voting rights, in which he seemed to imply African Americans are not Americans.

Following the failed attempt to move the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to the Senate floor on Wednesday, McConnell was asked to comment on the concerns among Black voters.

“Well the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell responded.

One video of the exchange has already been viewed over 1.8 million times:

I need you to understand that this is who Mitch McConnell is. Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks.

pic.twitter.com/Esk1NgIhD9 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 20, 2022

Here’s how others reacted:

Holy shit: Mitch McConnell: "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as American voters." Toni Morrison: "In this country, American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate." — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2022

Thank you to Mitch McConnell for demonstrating the importance of Critical Race Theory. #MitchPlease pic.twitter.com/Dnmm65raid — Payton (@apayton_09) January 20, 2022

Let's be clear folks, this is age old racism, stating that those who are not White Christians are not actually Americans. What if he had said "Jews," or "women," or "LGBTQIA," or "Latinx"? Support our black friends today. #Mitchplease https://t.co/IJAfuLXahp — Rabbi Mike Harvey (@RabbiHarvey) January 20, 2022

Mitch’s statement needs more attention…his racism is clear as day!! #mitchplease — dhartey (@dhartey1) January 20, 2022

My 100% American Father at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, honoring/remembering the men he served with during his two tours of combat duty. #Mitchplease ?? pic.twitter.com/bHBBjO2kcM — Phyllis Randall (@PRandallcares) January 20, 2022

Mitch McConnell knows better than anyone that if you want white moderate voters to passively support institutionalized racism, you don’t say blatantly racist things while implementing it. Mitch made a huge mistake yesterday, and we’ll use it against GOP in midterms. #MitchPlease — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 20, 2022

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan policy group, 34 laws restricting voting access were passed in 19 states in 2021.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore Justice Department review of these changes.

In a statement after it failed to advance, President Joe Biden said: “I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed — but I am not deterred.

“My Administration will never stop fighting to ensure that the heart and soul of our democracy — the right to vote — is protected at all costs. We will continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote. And to push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote.”