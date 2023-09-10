Mitch McConnell’s new rush, big belly appreciation, & the historic Homomonument

Peer into Charlie Puth’s most private places, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Mitch McConnell froze again.
@colesteffensen #duet with @MSNBC ♬ original sound – MSNBC
Gray West reimagined January 6th.
@gray.west What if gays were in charge of storming the capital? #gay #standupcomedy #trump #conspiracytiktok #january6 ♬ original sound – Gray West
PJ and Thomas McKay lived a day in the life.
@pjandthomas A day in the life from this past weekend 🥞🐷⛰️🥪🥤🍷#dailyvlog #vlog #husbands #adayinmylife #dayinthelife #adayinthelife #lgbt #dayinmylife ♬ original sound – pjandthomas
Chris Cook showed off.
@chris.cookofficial ♬ original sound – catcute
The Body Electric documentary dropped.
@bodyelectricdoc
Part 1: The epidemic that changed everything forever.♬ original sound – Body Electric Documentary
Colton Underwood jumped in.
@coltonunderwood7
summer isnt over if you jump in the lake♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine
Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé.
@aaron.hollomon Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé for her Birthday last night in Los Angeles. Still not convinced I wasnt dreaming this! 😍 #fyp #dianaross #beyonce #beyoncebirthday #renaissanceworldtour ♬ original sound – AaronHollomon
Jake Williamson bragged a bit.
@jakewilliamsonpt hard work pays off #hwpo ♬ original sound – NOAH PRINS
Hilary Swank said it perfectly.
@tiff_net “No one would ever ask a man that.” 🗣️ #hilaryswank #theoffice ♬ original sound – Billie Eilish Home
Lady Gaga hit all the right keys.
@queerty #LadyGaga has something to say about trans rights at her Vegas jazz show. #transrights #bornthisway #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
And Enrique Anarte explored the Homomonument.
@openlynews Amsterdam’s “Homomonument” is located in Westermarkt Square, in the heart of the Dutch city, and honours all LGBTQ+ people who were persecuted throughout history. Designed by the Dutch artist Karin Daan in 1979 and opened to the public on 5 September 1987, it is considered the first memorial in the world to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ individuals that were killed during World War II. The monument has been actively used by the local queer community for protests, demonstrations and moments of celebration, and in 2017 it was awarded “monumental status” by the city of Amsterdam, protecting it from destruction or any future alterations. 🎥 Luca Arfini #lgbtqhistory #holocaust #queerhistory #amsterdam #netherlands ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic
12 Comments
missvamp
the body electric clip really hurts. I lost my cousin to aids. I remember the day my high school bestie told me he had hiv. the guy who gave it to him killed himself. he was buried deep in the closet & could never come out.
Mary Jane
Sorry about your cousin and you. Not surprisingly, there are still many gay men who cannot feel safe to come out to their families. They still lose contact and good times with them, if they do.
jp47
I don’t know who PJ and Thomas are, influencers? Evidently they are quite successful to have such a charmed life with a lovely home, country house and two perfect children. Watching their TikTok I can’t help but compare that to the thousands of less advantaged families who are barely making it through each day with their heads above water.
Pietro D
I can and do relate to what you have just said and though I am a young, successful University Professor in a major Canadian city making a lot of money, I actually found the short video disturbing as it represents such a minusucle portion of North American society. I’m not attempting to shame the two dudes and what seems their perfect, idylic life, but it does bother me that everything is so bright, beautiful & harmonious…… as if that were the norm. In my professional capacity and in my community, I try as best I can to alleviate the dreadful problems facing so many on a daily basis. I don’t like videos such as projectd by PJ and Thomas though they might be the best of queer men. For the many have-nots who see such a video, a good many would be plunged into further agony knowing they have obviously missed the train, a train that will never again appear for a possible re-birth of any sort. The video, in a phrase, “made me sadder than I am” though I heve everything: money, a great place, a wonderful BF. Life is so unfair! That’s it!
Openminded
Pietro, Your statement “Life is so unfair” is so true, but that is life and the unfairness is nobodies fault. I struggle with just how much is society supposed to do for those we deem as “have nots”. Some homeless people are right where they want to be and some high society socialites feel that they have nothing. Like you, I consider myself successful and am very thankful for that. I also feel concern for those who appear to have much less than me. You must realize that money and country homes don’t promise happiness. Having your health and a family, or friends that are like family, is where true happiness comes from. Most of us always want more, but many are content with their single wide house trailer and a beat up pick up truck with a spouse and kids in tow. I guess my point is that given good health, most of us can reach our desired level of success and those of us that feel successful shouldn’t feel shame for attaining it.
[email protected]
Your comment is virtue signaling at it’s best. yes there are successful people who have nice things. Deal with it. Also your jealousy is showing.
Rikki Roze
Pietro D. Thank you for reminding us that you are “a young, successful University Professor in a major Canadian city making a lot of money”. That sentence alone helps us to put your entire comment into context. Perhaps your sharing that you “have everything: money, a great place, a wonderful BF.” would probably “plunge the have-nots into further agony” more than the video about the gay couple. But please, Pietro, tell us that you do not teach writing classes at that university.
frapachino
The guy opened up and you attack him! How dreadful!
samsanvoyager
jp47 and pietro d. YOU two are what’s wrong with society, not pj and thomas. let me illustrate. jp47: ”I don’t know who PJ and Thomas are,…” Really? Look ’em up before you say the dumb $#¡+ you just wrote here. Learn from their many broadcasts about being gay (that alone is a challenges) a couple that’s stayed together for quite some time (another challnege), having children (don’t have to tell you how difficult that can be for gay men) and for heaven’s sakes, they’re building (or maybe remodeling) a house. Are you paying for that? And where do I start with you pietro d.(umb) when you start your comment with: ”I am a young, successful University Professor in a major Canadian city making a lot of money…” Really? It’s like reading comments from dumb and dumber.
Openminded
I agree that jp47’s comment oozed with envy, just like yours, samsanvoyager. My take on pietro’s was sincere concern for others. I truly believe Karma, or God, or whomever you want to believe in, continues to bless those who demonstrate thankfulness for what they have received. Envy only makes one bitter.
MISTERJETT
Diana is still THE BOSS!!!
blooeyz9000
Ooo f#ck, that brought back a lot of bad memories. So many have died. Thank God for PrEP. Protect yourself. We need every one of you here.