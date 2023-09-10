tiktalk

Mitch McConnell’s new rush, big belly appreciation, & the historic Homomonument

By · 12 comments

Peer into Charlie Puth’s most private places, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Mitch McConnell froze again.

@colesteffensen #duet with @MSNBC ♬ original sound – MSNBC

Gray West reimagined January 6th.

@gray.west What if gays were in charge of storming the capital? #gay #standupcomedy #trump #conspiracytiktok #january6 ♬ original sound – Gray West

PJ and Thomas McKay lived a day in the life.

@pjandthomas A day in the life from this past weekend 🥞🐷⛰️🥪🥤🍷#dailyvlog #vlog #husbands #adayinmylife #dayinthelife #adayinthelife #lgbt #dayinmylife ♬ original sound – pjandthomas

Chris Cook showed off.

@chris.cookofficial

♬ original sound – catcute

The Body Electric documentary dropped.

@bodyelectricdoc

Part 1: The epidemic that changed everything forever.

♬ original sound – Body Electric Documentary

Colton Underwood jumped in.

@coltonunderwood7

summer isnt over if you jump in the lake

♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé.

@aaron.hollomon Diana Ross surprised Beyoncé for her Birthday last night in Los Angeles. Still not convinced I wasnt dreaming this! 😍 #fyp #dianaross #beyonce #beyoncebirthday #renaissanceworldtour ♬ original sound – AaronHollomon

Jake Williamson bragged a bit.

@jakewilliamsonpt hard work pays off #hwpo ♬ original sound – NOAH PRINS

Hilary Swank said it perfectly.

@tiff_net “No one would ever ask a man that.” 🗣️ #hilaryswank #theoffice ♬ original sound – Billie Eilish Home

Lady Gaga hit all the right keys.

@queerty #LadyGaga has something to say about trans rights at her Vegas jazz show. #transrights #bornthisway #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*

And Enrique Anarte explored the Homomonument.

@openlynews Amsterdam’s “Homomonument” is located in Westermarkt Square, in the heart of the Dutch city, and honours all LGBTQ+ people who were persecuted throughout history. Designed by the Dutch artist Karin Daan in 1979 and opened to the public on 5 September 1987, it is considered the first memorial in the world to pay tribute to the LGBTQ+ individuals that were killed during World War II. The monument has been actively used by the local queer community for protests, demonstrations and moments of celebration, and in 2017 it was awarded “monumental status” by the city of Amsterdam, protecting it from destruction or any future alterations. 🎥 Luca Arfini #lgbtqhistory #holocaust #queerhistory #amsterdam #netherlands ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

