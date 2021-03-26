Model Godwin Maduagu lashes out following leak of gay sex tape: “I feel like committing suicide”

View this post on Instagram
Nigerian model and actor Godwin Maduagu has issued a scathing indictment to the public following the leak of a sex tape that depicted the actor engaged in gay sex last month. Maduagu now claims that he’s suffered online harassment, homophobic bullying, lost work and even contemplated suicide as a result.
”I am not happy because you guys are frustrating my life because I am getting depressed already,” Maduagu said in an Instagram video. “I thought I have moved on and everybody has moved on. I have not been getting jobs, I am getting broke. You know as a public figure you have to have money to take care of some personal expenses. Right now I don’t have any money. The current development now is that when people book me for a job, once the company or brand sees that I’m the one they immediately reject me. How do you guys want me to feel? How do I even survive?”
“You guys said I made a video to trend,” he continued. “How do you think that I will make a video that will destroy my life and everything. Am I not the one losing now? You guys should just pity me now, Please. I am not happy. I want to get my life back. I need money. Right now I feel like committing suicide because I can’t take this anymore. It is really depressing and it is affecting me psychologically.”
2 Comments
Mr. Stadnick
Another who? He is getting press so I guess his strategy worked.
Vince
OMG I can’t with this drama Queen. It wouldn’t of been as bad if you just owned it or even laughed it off instead of falling over backwards with your denials of being gay and the whole OMG I’m going to kill myself everyone.
Probably better just to move at this point. You just turned yourself into a joke.