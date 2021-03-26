Model Godwin Maduagu lashes out following leak of gay sex tape: “I feel like committing suicide”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G O D W I N M A D U A G U (@godwinmaduagu)

Nigerian model and actor Godwin Maduagu has issued a scathing indictment to the public following the leak of a sex tape that depicted the actor engaged in gay sex last month. Maduagu now claims that he’s suffered online harassment, homophobic bullying, lost work and even contemplated suicide as a result.

”I am not happy because you guys are frustrating my life because I am getting depressed already,” Maduagu said in an Instagram video. “I thought I have moved on and everybody has moved on. I have not been getting jobs, I am getting broke. You know as a public figure you have to have money to take care of some personal expenses. Right now I don’t have any money. The current development now is that when people book me for a job, once the company or brand sees that I’m the one they immediately reject me. How do you guys want me to feel? How do I even survive?”

“You guys said I made a video to trend,” he continued. “How do you think that I will make a video that will destroy my life and everything. Am I not the one losing now? You guys should just pity me now, Please. I am not happy. I want to get my life back. I need money. Right now I feel like committing suicide because I can’t take this anymore. It is really depressing and it is affecting me psychologically.”