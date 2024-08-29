Image Credit: Instagram, @jonyberryofficial

Looks like the Universe just got a little brighter!

This week, the annual Mr. Universe competition—the long-running international pageant for “global male excellence”—crowned its newest winner, Jonathan “Jony” Berry, who makes history as the first gay Indigenous Australian to earn the title.

The out, Palawan model, actor, and comedian has been blazing a new trail in the pageant world over the past few years, having recently represented the Aboriginal Palawa people at Sydney World Pride and previously winning the title of Mr. World Australia.

Now, after competing in Mr. Universe for the first time, Berry’s earned the global title, proudly representing the queer and First Nations communities all over the world.

“Well….. History was made tonight,” he wrote on Instagram sharing the exciting news. “I WON MR UNIVERSE!!!” The accompanying video shows him moments before his win was announced, and his excitement is certain palpable.

Berry goes on to note that not only is he the first Australian man sent to the competition, or the first Australian winner in two decades (following Jennifer Hawkins, crowned Miss Universe in ’04), but he is also the first Aboriginal winner, period. And that’s pretty major!

Though the Mr. Universe title has its origins in traditional bodybuilding competitions (among its past winners? None other than Arnold Schwarzenegger!), this new iteration expands its scope to showcase “well-rounded individuals” who are “not only physically fit but also intelligent, socially aware, and charismatic.”

A lifelong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and the First Nations communities, Jonathan Berry is certainly indicative of all that makes a winner.

In an interview with the First Nations Times prior to the competition, Berry was hopeful that, in vying for the Mr. Universe title, he could be a beacon of inspiration for others like him all around the world:

“I’ve overcome significant trauma, dealt with homelessness and believe that the ongoing discrimination that our people face in regard to their health is appalling,” he shared. “As a proud LGBTQIA+ advocate, I hope my participation in Mr. Universe shows others that they can pursue their dreams regardless of societal norms.”

Throughout his career, Berry has learned why representation truly matters, and so his aim in the competition was just to visible as his authentic, proud self:

“I hope to inspire others not just in the LGBTQIA+ community but all minority communities to push boundaries, embrace their identities, and seize every opportunity to make their mark and show the beauty of our unique paths.”

Surely, his Mr. Universe win points to the fact that things are moving in the right direction, but Berry recognizes there is still plenty of work to be done:

“There have been positive shifts, but there’s still a long way to go. The creative industry has started to recognize the importance of Indigenous voices and stories, but true equity requires ongoing effort and commitment.”

For now, Berry gets to celebrate—and relax—a bit before he begins traveling the world and representing as our newest Mr. Universe.

“I can’t wait to start my reign,” he writes. “it’s going to be a wild time and I’m so excited to model around the world and share the beauty of Australia. Im so full of pride and so honored and so exhausted at the same time.”

Clearly Berry’s heart’s in the right place, he’s got a good head on his shoulders—and he’s got some great shoulders, too! All the makings of a fabulous Mr. Universe. Congrats, Jony!

You’ve read about how Berry checks the “intelligent, socially aware, and charismatic” boxes of the competition—now scroll down below for more proof that he meets the aesthetic standards, too: