Model Levi Conely’s barely-there bearskin thirst trap gives Burt Reynolds a run for his money

Who wore it best? Bearskin rug edition.

Late actor Burt Reynolds turned heads when he appeared on a bearskin rug in the April 1972 issue of Cosmopolitan in nothing but a mustache and a grin, and the iconic shot has inspired more than a few imitators over the years.

This one of a different Reynolds (the Ryan kind, no relation) as Deadpool comes to mind first:

Model Levi Conely recently added to the legacy with a slightly deconstructed version, appearing seated with what we hope to be faux-fur covering his lap.

He captioned the shots “Curls & Stache,” but there’s definitely no competing with Burt’s upper lip locks. We had to squint and turn our heads to even slightly see Levi’s stache.

Still, the photos don’t disappoint by any means:

And while we’re all here, take a look at some more from Levi’s Instagram:

