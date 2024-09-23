Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actor Eric Stonestreet says a planned sitcom featuring him and his Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, is unlikely to come to fruition. The two men played gay couple Cam (Stonestreet) and Mitch (Ferguson) in the much-loved show, which ran from 2009 to 2020.

Stonestreet, 53, appeared on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast yesterday. He says that Modern Family’s co-creator, Chris Lloyd, thought that Cam and Mitch could carry a spin-off sitcom. He went as far as to write a pilot. Both actors agreed in principle to reprise their roles.

However, ABC decided not to run with it.

“I don’t think it’s potential anymore,” Stonestreet told Graham Bensinger. “They had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it.’”

“I love my character. I love the show.”

At the end of Modern Family, Cam, Mitch and their daughter Lily are poised to move to Missouri after Cam gets a coaching job back in his home state.

“I love my character. I love the show. I love Jesse. We had a great working relationship, we had amazing chemistry. I think Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn’t seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions,” added Stonestreet.

The actor, who is straight in real life, still thinks the show would have been a hit.

“I think it would have been a slam dunk,” he said. “I don’t think it would have not been successful. Because you had one of the creators — who had really taken such great care of making sure that show was great for so long — willing to do it,” Stonestreet continued.

“We had the right people in place. It would have been great. If ABC would have said ‘Let’s do it,’ I think we’d be on right now,” he added.

Although the idea of a spinoff show looks dead in the water, Stonestreet still hopes you get to see Cam, Mitch and other cast members again. He said he’d love to see a Christmas special.

The cast did actually reunite for the 30th annual SAG Awards in February. Maybe if a Christmas special does ever happen, it might reawaken studio interest in a spinoff show.

Stonestreet won two Emmy awards for his performance as Cameron Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family.

Watch Stonestreet’s full interview below.

