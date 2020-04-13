His mom found his poppers. What happened next was, well, kinda awkward.

Having your mom stumble upon your sex supplies is probably every young gay man’s worst nightmare. And, believe it or not, it happens a lot more often than you might expect.

A young man named Jeb recently shared a video of the time his mom cleaned his room and found his poppers.

In the video, he walks in on her holding his poppers in one hand and her phone in other other and looking very, very confused.

“What are you doing?” he asks.

“I picked ’em up after I tidied your bedroom up,” she replies. “I can’t see no label, so I thought, ‘What’s this then?'”

Jed’s mom then explains that at first she thought they were smelling salts. So she took a whiff and, well, let’s just say it wasn’t quite what she was expecting.

remember when my mum cleaned my room and found my poppers pic.twitter.com/agx4TntDcq — JSC?? (@JedScottC) March 30, 2020

The whole thing reminds us of a similar incident that happened a few months ago, when a guy’s mom found his poppers in his car.

“What is it?” she asked. “Is this drugs?”

When her son assured her that it was not drugs (or, um, semen), his mom decided to do a sniff test and see.

“Don’t do that!” her son exclaimed.

MY MOM FOUND MY BOTTLE OF POPPERS WHILE VOLUNTEERING TO CLEAN THE FLOOR OF MY CAR ???? pic.twitter.com/a08OTem2rc — ? (@ohseatow) December 6, 2019

