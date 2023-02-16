Mom laughs at teen son for not coming out yet and then wonders why he’s upset

A mom’s dilemma has seen her branded an “a**hole” online. The woman took to the popular “AITA” subreddit on Reddit to explain her family drama.

She explained that it’s obvious to her husband and herself that their son is gay. Rather than drop hints that they’d not have a problem with this, she chose to challenge the young man more directly.

“My son (17m) has apparently been in the closet for the past seven months. So, my son is fairly masculine/straight acting if that makes sense, however, he’s very obviously had a boyfriend (18m) for the past seven months,” she said.

“He sometimes baby talks to this boy, hugs him all the time, has called him handsome, share clothes, sits away too close to each other to the point where they’re basically cuddling, he closes his bedroom door when with him but not any other friends, sees him like every day, buys him gifts, and for the past 7 months he now always smells great, has his hair fixed really nice, and dresses nicer, among other things,” she continued.

The mom went on to explain that she asked her son if was going to “invite his boyfriend on our trip, and he got awkward and said ‘that’s not funny’, I asked what he meant and he said ‘I’m straight, that’s not funny.’”

“I laughed and when I realized he was serious I started laughing even harder.”

“I told him he was very obviously in a relationship with a guy and did a terrible job at hiding it, he got emotional and started asking me not to tell his dad (my husband already knows, like I said it was obvious). Then he got upset saying outed him when he wasn’t ready, he hasn’t said a word to me in a couple days.”

She wanted to know if her approach had been wrong.

Don’t make assumptions

The dilemma prompted almost 4,000 comments. Most of them informed her she’d been the a**hole on this occasion.

“When I was 17 and watching TV with my parents, out of the blue, my Dad turned to me and said ‘You know it’d be okay if you were gay, right?’” said one popular comment.

“I laughed it off, said okay, and went about my day. Within six months, I was questioning. It took several more years before I was comfortably calling myself Bi and coming out to friends and family. I think I must have given off vibes to my parents for Dad to come straight out and say it like that – but at no point in time did he assume, make comments alluding to, nothing. I was given time and space to reach that conclusion on my own.

“You took that away from your son,” they continued. “Instead of saying something to the effect of ‘If you are, cool – if not, cool. We love you regardless’, you forced him to confront that identity before he was ready.

“You need to stomp this shit out before it spirals. Let your son know what I said above – that however he chooses to identify is okay with you and that you love him regardless and will take any future cues on how to proceed from him.”

Others agreed.

“First, apologize for laughing at him. No matter your intentions, it’s rude and probably made him feel SO belittled,” said someone else, helpfully.

“Second, apologize for making an assumption about his identity and trying to ascribe your take onto him.

“Third, explain that your assumption was simply based on your read of the dynamic between him and this boy. But you realize now that the only people who get to make decisions about what they are, or are not, to each other is the two of them.

“Fourth, for the love of god, tell him that you love and support him no matter what his identity is and regardless of whether he feels ready to disclose such personal things to you yet.”

Some said it was wrong to bash the mom

However, not everyone felt the mom was an a**hole. Some queer people said they would have welcomed such comments from their own parents at that age.

“As a gay man, some of yall need to get over yourselves,” said one responder. “Yes, he had to come out at an unexpected moment, but maybe don’t suck so bad at hiding it? I mean it’s terrible we have to hide anything at all, but if you’re not ready for people to know, don’t go around showing off things that obviously give it away and then get mad when someone has connected the dots, especially if that someone isn’t even being malicious about it and has no way of being aware of what the entire situation even means.

“You’re punishing an ally, that we desperately need as many of as we can get. I mean really, with fascism bearing down on us yall want to scream at the mother who just told her son ‘honey, you’re not as inconspicuous as you think you are’.”

Others agreed with this take.

“Pansexual woman here, but I would have cried from relief and happiness if my parents were this nice about my coming out, whether intentional or not. Also, people laugh at awkward situations as a way to diffuse. I certainly do!”

As previously noted, thousands of people left comments. Some said the mom laughing at her son was the part that they objected to the most. Others said she invited her son’s boyfriend on a family trip, thus demonstrating her support. They suggested it was wrong to judge her too harshly.

What do you think?