A mom put a rainbow flag up outside her home and this note she received is amazing

A grateful son has shared the letter his mom received through her door after she hung a rainbow flag up outside her house.

The son, Levi, 30, told Pink News that he gave his mom, Stephanie Robertson, and some friends the flag last year.

“She was excited to hang it up for the first time this year and kept it hanging up outside her home all throughout June,” he said.

“She texted me yesterday and was like, ‘you’re not gonna believe the letter I found in our mailbox,’ and sent me a photo of the letter.”

Levi posted it to Twitter. It’s now had over 744,000 likes and thousands of comments.

this was a letter left in my mothers mailbox in paris, arkansas after she had her pride flag up all month pic.twitter.com/O5a7Rh80BJ — 🗣hats on wigs!!!!!🗣 (@90sbaebe) July 2, 2021

The letter Stephanie received said: “Hello, this is probably kinda weird but I walk past your house every day and I’ve noticed your flag and I’m glad to know there is at least one ally in this little town.”

It was signed “from a young LGBTQ person.”

Levi says his mom is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. She now works part-time as a support specialist for the Forest Service at Ozark St Francis National Forest. She bought Levi and his brothers up in Harrison, Arkansas. She has lived in Paris (pop. 3,500), a city in Logan County, since 2014.

Related: C Frenz wants to keep the rainbow flag flying in Reseda

Levi said his mom is, “completely deserving of all the attention cause she’s such an incredible person.” He also added she’s now going to put a rainbow flag sticker up in her window all year round.

His tweet has had some amazing responses, with many discussing the power of visible LGBTQ support.

My young son came out to me yesterday as part of the lgbtq+ we have a big long wood fence around our property……. my plan is to paint it in the lgbtq+ colours perminatly. This little note warms my heart . When safe my husband said he will wear a ‘dad hugs ‘ t-shirt on pride — Finding Myself (@VeilOfPain) July 3, 2021

Had mine up all month. I’m not LGBTQ, just don’t see the point of discriminating against those that are. pic.twitter.com/ZoKbIBksxS — cb jackson #blacklivesmatter 🌊🌈🤞 (@cbjackson1) July 3, 2021

I have a pride flag in my work office. A young teen saw it and was so excited, saying “Is that a pride flag? Are you an ally?” I said, “Be who you are, and love who you love.” Huge sigh followed by huge smile! — Ji Smalley (@JiSmalley) July 3, 2021

I was out for a run a few months back in a pretty heavily right leaning part of the country and spotted this. They leave it up all year and I can get behind that. pic.twitter.com/aAYZUFMnyi — TheBix (@jmbush) July 3, 2021

As the mother of a “young LGBTQ+ person”, seeing this breaks my heart. A young person who thinks that a stranger is their only ally is just heartbreaking. — 🏳️‍🌈Kim Shea🏳️‍🌈 (@KimShea22) July 3, 2021

I started a new job this June. On the third day I realized that the building had a pride flag waving outside of it. My employer rents suites in that building and hasn’t gone public on the subject of being supportive or not. But I know I’m at least welcomed into that building. 💕 — Stef_with_a_F_14 (@StefHugMachine) July 3, 2021

I love this. I have a neighbor (in suburban Indiana) who had a Pride flag out most of last year and recently changed over to a Trans Pride flag. I keep thinking about mailing them a card and need to just do it already. — mapsandkeys💛 (@mapsandkeys) July 3, 2021

Related: Gay couple SHOCKED to discover thief’s identity after pride flag stolen from their yard

Levi linked to his mom’s Twitter handle. On Saturday, she posted a message which appeared to reference the comments she’d received to her son’s tweet: “When I came home from leave in 2003-2004 from Iraq, the whole DAL clapped for us. “I feel so special”!! Y’all are making me feel special again. Thank you.”