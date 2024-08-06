The gays became hooked on pole vaulting this past weekend, when a competitor’s, erm, pole interfered with his leap.

Hoping for an encore performance, our gay eyes were glued to the pole vaulting final Monday… just in time to find another Olympic crush!

Meet Mondo Duplantis, a tousle-haired hottie with slender abs and a heart-palpitating smile. He’s also the best in the world, if you’re into the whole sports thing…

After clinching gold in just four jumps, Duplantis went to work in pursuit of his own world record. On his third and final attempt, he planted his pole, and flung himself into the air… clearing the 6.25-meter bar by a comfortable margin.

It looks like somebody knows how to tuck. Maybe Duplantis is a Drag Race fan?

Strut your stuff, babe!

As soon as Duplantis landed, he raced across the Stade de France, soaking in the roars of 69,000 fans.

He certainly got us to stand up straight, that’s for sure!

Duplantis is an Olympic icon due to his sustained dominance. Only 25 years old, he’s now set nine world records, and won 30 of his last 31 rounds of pole vault. Duplantis also captured gold in Tokyo, which was his Olympics debut.

Casual!

“It’s hard to understand, honestly,” he said Monday after his latest record-setting leap. “If I don’t beat this moment in my career, I’m pretty OK with that. I don’t think you can really get much better than what happened.”

But if Duplantis captures our attention with his world bests, he steals our heart with his effervescence. He celebrated his latest triumph with his hand in his pocket and Glock pointed forward.

That’s right: Duplantis channeled the Turkish shooter guy. Another Olympic legend who will live in history!

While Duplantis doesn’t appear to identify as LGBTQ+ (he’s dating Swedish model Desire Inglander), he is close with one of the best out queer athletes today, who just won a silver medal at her first Olympics.

A Louisiana native, Duplantis attended LSU with… Sha’Carri Richardson! They started school on the same day.

Though Duplantis competes for Sweden, he was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. His mother is of Swedish descent, which allows him to compete for the Scandinavian country.

We don’t know about you, but Team USA losing this stud to Sweden seems like a major national security blunder…

Speaking of which, it was going to be difficult for any athlete to top French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati following his viral hit. Seeing is believing…

And when we see Duplantis, we see an all-time great!… OK, and a little more, too. Great athletes are multi-faceted, are they not?

