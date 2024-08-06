The gays became hooked on pole vaulting this past weekend, when a competitor’s, erm, pole interfered with his leap.

Hoping for an encore performance, our gay eyes were glued to the pole vaulting final Monday… just in time to find another Olympic crush!

Meet Mondo Duplantis, a tousle-haired hottie with slender abs and a heart-palpitating smile. He’s also the best in the world, if you’re into the whole sports thing…

After clinching gold in just four jumps, Duplantis went to work in pursuit of his own world record. On his third and final attempt, he planted his pole, and flung himself into the air… clearing the 6.25-meter bar by a comfortable margin.

It looks like somebody knows how to tuck. Maybe Duplantis is a Drag Race fan?

Strut your stuff, babe!

Mondo Duplantis is OUT OF THIS WORLD. 🌎



Watch the former LSU star break his own world record in pole vault. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/iqgCIk0U9t — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 6, 2024

As soon as Duplantis landed, he raced across the Stade de France, soaking in the roars of 69,000 fans.

He certainly got us to stand up straight, that’s for sure!

Today’s Olympic crush is Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis https://t.co/0zZCh5eQc1 pic.twitter.com/c61CogRvti — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 5, 2024

About to risk it all pic.twitter.com/PERiNwTBVL — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 5, 2024

Here is my favourite pic of Mondo!

I would love to administer that bulge! pic.twitter.com/sMxzsoITu0 — Ryan (@Ryanref147) August 5, 2024

Why am I kneeling all of a sudden https://t.co/vvven2AAEZ — Sett ſtones 🦭🫒🔻 (@Settftonesvvi) August 5, 2024

Duplantis is an Olympic icon due to his sustained dominance. Only 25 years old, he’s now set nine world records, and won 30 of his last 31 rounds of pole vault. Duplantis also captured gold in Tokyo, which was his Olympics debut.

Casual!

“It’s hard to understand, honestly,” he said Monday after his latest record-setting leap. “If I don’t beat this moment in my career, I’m pretty OK with that. I don’t think you can really get much better than what happened.”

But if Duplantis captures our attention with his world bests, he steals our heart with his effervescence. He celebrated his latest triumph with his hand in his pocket and Glock pointed forward.

That’s right: Duplantis channeled the Turkish shooter guy. Another Olympic legend who will live in history!

Yeah, so Mondo DuPlantis just celebrated like Turkish shooter guy.#olympics pic.twitter.com/O3CxvSNlwa — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) August 5, 2024

While Duplantis doesn’t appear to identify as LGBTQ+ (he’s dating Swedish model Desire Inglander), he is close with one of the best out queer athletes today, who just won a silver medal at her first Olympics.

A Louisiana native, Duplantis attended LSU with… Sha’Carri Richardson! They started school on the same day.

Is there a better “First Day of College” photo than this throwback from @LSUTrackField?



Mondo Duplantis and Sha’Carri Richardson arrived at LSU on the same day.



5 years later, they’re two of the brightest young stars in the Track-and-Field world. pic.twitter.com/ekwdDM8TzE — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) August 5, 2024

Though Duplantis competes for Sweden, he was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. His mother is of Swedish descent, which allows him to compete for the Scandinavian country.

We don’t know about you, but Team USA losing this stud to Sweden seems like a major national security blunder…

Speaking of which, it was going to be difficult for any athlete to top French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati following his viral hit. Seeing is believing…

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati fails to medal after his Male organs knocked the bar over.



Wow, even though he lost the game, in a way, he won his life.#OlympicGames #Olympia2024 pic.twitter.com/OgDTFGXJ1A — Alistair Pallesen (@yzimng2) August 3, 2024

And when we see Duplantis, we see an all-time great!… OK, and a little more, too. Great athletes are multi-faceted, are they not?