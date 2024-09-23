Melania Trump is happy to come out for the Log Cabin Republicans… for an exorbitant price. New financial disclosure forms from the Trump campaign show Melania was paid $237,500 for speaking at an April event for the conservative gay group.

But the source of her hefty appearance fee is unknown.

Charles Moran, head of the Log Cabin Republicans, told CNN the group didn’t pay for the former FLOTUS to speak.

So, who did?

We don’t know! The Trump campaign won’t say…

🤔🤔🤔

Melania’s appearance at multiple Log Cabin Republicans events is notable, because she almost never campaigns on behalf of her 78-year-old hubby. This year, she attended a fundraiser with Trump in Palm Beach at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson and appeared briefly at the RNC without a speaking role.

Then she’s headlined two Log Cabin Republicans events: the April fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, and a house party in early July at her Trump Tower penthouse. CNN reports former Trump appointee/Gay Judas Ric Grenell requested Melania be paid north of $200,000 for the July event, where she sported a $4,000 dress.

It’s unclear if Grenell’s request was granted, though we would guess it was! Records show Melania was paid $250,000 for a Log Cabin Republican event in December 2022, one of three speeches she delivered that month for $250,000 or more. Overall, Melania racked in $1.2 million in speaking fees in 2022.

She was also paid $155,000 by a Trump-aligned PAC for a December 2021 speech she gave in December 2021. (No word on whether Michelle Obama, or any other possible inspirations, received a cut of the aforementioned checks.)

In honour of melania’s speech tonight I will never get bored of watching her last one pic.twitter.com/0M20aqdZWP — Ben Winston (@benwinston) August 25, 2020

Melania may not spend time with her criminally convicted hubby, but they’re cut from the same grifting cloth. The failed model ain’t going anywhere without getting paid!

For those seeking out Melania merch (🤮), she has a new necklace available for the nominal price of $600!

Yeah, we don’t think that’s real gold either…

Melania the Grifter Queen from the Grifter Family has another new product out. This ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace for $600. pic.twitter.com/iEu35noFV7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2024

There is a long line of Melania grifts: $245 “Love and Gratitude” necklaces, $150 NFTs, $90 Christmas ornaments, $240,000 to her personal hairdresser. But her latest scam might be the most shameless of all.

Her $40 memoir, with signed copies available for $75 and a special edition with bonus photos for $250. The 256-page book, which hits stores next month, promises to offer an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

One part of that “extraordinary life” was a nude photo shoot from the 1990s, which Melania addresses in her tell-all book… nine years after the spread resurfaced.

The tea is not piping hot. It’s ice cold!

“Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?” Melania asks, purposing a question that nobody cares about anymore. “The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?”

As mentioned, the media hasn’t scrutinized, or even talked about, Melania’s girl-on-girl photos for nearly a decade. But sure!

It’s well established that Trump used the presidency as a personal piggybank, pocketing at least $7.8 million from 20 different countries, according to a Congressional report. But Melania was eager to reap the financial rewards of being in the White House, too.

Stephanie Grisham, her ex-bestie and top aide, told CNN that Melania once instructed her staff to direct a gift shop near the White House to stop selling bobbleheads and other memorabilia without her permission.

Melania is apparently fine with her husband’s hateful and incendiary rhetoric against all types of people, including LGBTQ+ folx, despite her affiliation with the Log Cabin Republicans. But unlicensed bobbleheads is apparently where she draws the line.

What a metaphor…

she is so deborah vance coded https://t.co/aTDfoOWmKE — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 23, 2024

