Mormons meet to discuss coronavirus, talk about gay sex instead

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints live-streamed its biannual general conference last weekend. Leaders had intended to use the meeting to discuss coronavirus, but instead they ended up talking about gay sex and how “sinful” same-sex marriage is.

Church elder Jeffrey Holland kicked off the second day of the conference with a message of hope during these crazy, crazy times.

“When we have conquered it, and we will, may we be equally committed to freeing the world from the virus of hunger and freeing neighborhoods and nations from the virus of poverty,” he said.

“May we hope for schools where students are taught, not terrified they will be shot, and for the gift of personal dignity for every child of God, unmarred by any form of racial, ethnic, or religious prejudice.”

That’s all find and dandy. It’s what came next that was, well, weird.

After Holland had finished his opening remarks, it was church president Russell M. Nelson’s turn to speak.

Nelson said Mormonism is be the only antidote to “earthquakes, fires, floods, plagues.” Then he added that the devil is doing his evil work through social media and marketing.

After that, it was Dallin Oaks of the first presidency, the governing body of the LDS church, turn to talk.

Oaks didn’t waste any time before blaming LGBTQ people for coronavirus.

“Outside the bonds of marriage, all uses of the procreative power are to one degree or another a sinful degrading perversion of the most divine attribute of men and women,” he ranted.

Mormon leaders have been thinking a lot about gay sex lately.

Last month, they got into a fierce debate over same-sex relations after Brigham Young University, a private Mormon university located in Provo, Utah, lifted its ban on behavior that exhibited “homosexual feelings.”

The ban was reinstated two weeks later, however, after the commissioner of the Church Educational System declared that “same-sex romantic behavior” is “not compatible with principles included in the Honor Code.”

