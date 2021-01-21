Mother of gay OnlyFans performer gushes over son’s work “I’m your number one fan!”

“I’m your number one fan. I made that D! I want a percentage! …Free Willy!” — Rachel Cook, mother of 19-year-old OnlyFans performer Jack the Lad (real name Cameron Cook), proclaiming her approval of her son’s profession. Jack the Lad currently has more than 48,000 OnlyFans subscribers, and has purchased his mother driving lessons and a flat-screen television with the profits.

my mother’s input ??? pic.twitter.com/vu1tLdlf8H — Jack the Lad (18+) (@itsjackcamero) January 19, 2021