🎶 Don we now our gay apparel! 🎶

It’s officially Pride Month, and the air is thick with glitter, rainbow decor, and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. (Is it too late to request the entirety of June off?!)

Fittingly, the past week in LGBTQ+ news was a giant pregame for our annual celebration. First, John Waters spilled the tea on Cry-Baby, Nicholas Galitzine got cast as another queer icon, and Troye Sivan kicked off his wild new tour.

Then, Johnny Sibilly clapped back at homophobes, the third Knives Out got even fruitier, and Jerry Seinfeld professed his love for, uh, dominant men? (See, even straights aren’t exempt from gay spirit.)

Now, we’ve got 30 loooong days ahead of us, so it’s important to pace yourself. Luckily, we’ve curated the perfect roundup of Pride collections, parade-ready fashions, and especially queer entertainment to get you started.

Grab the flag, blast the bops, and tell a stranger you’re gay. Here are 10 things we’re obsessed with for Pride Month…

1. Converse’s colorfully queer campaign

Image Credit: Converse

When I was in the fifth grade, there was nothing I wanted more than a pair of bright red Converse high tops. Unfortunately, a relative (who shall not be named) was of the belief that they were “girly,” so my closeted 12-year-old self settled for basic black.

Fast-forward a decade plus some change , and sooo much changed. Not only am I an adult who can buy the footwear I please, but I’ve got an accepting family that’s moved past internalized shoe homophobia.

Still, it’s a memory I can’t shake, which is why I felt touched by Converse’s “Proud to Be” collection, now in its tenth year. Forget the red! You can sport the whole rainbow on All Star Low Tops ($90) or wear Pride on your sole(s) in the white All Star High Top Platforms ($95).

2. Uhh… actually, Walmart

Walmart?! In my Pride column?!?! Stranger things have happened.

While Target backed down to last year’s right-wing backlash and will only stock Pride merch in “select stores,” their budget-friendly competitor remains unfazed. In a recent Instagram post, Walmart announced its collection with its whole chest, writing, “Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love.”

Bonus: their products, designed in collaboration with LGBTQ+ creators, are undeniably cute. My faves are the Born This Gay Dad Cap, “Totes Gay” Tote Bag (both $9.98), and I Love Someone Queer Water Bottle for $7.98.

3. Kylie Minogue giving the gays everything they want

If you’re suffering from FOMOOKMVR –– “fear of missing out on Kylie Minogue‘s Vegas residency” –– worry not! On June 5, Mother Minogue’s live special An Audience with Kylie arrives on Hulu as part of their Pride programming.

Although the 2023 concert aired in the UK, this marks its stateside streaming debut. (Finally!) Not only does the pop queen deliver an iconic setlist –– including, of course, “Padam Padam” –– but she’s got a star-studded audience of pals like Andrew Scott, Jonathan Bailey, and Olly Alexander.

4. Iced coffee getting even gayer at Starbucks

Image Credit: Sofie Birkin for Starbucks

Like many caffeine-addicted gays, I’m a year-round iced coffee drinker. But there’s something about the heat, breakneck-paced plans, and the omnipresence of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” that makes cold-bean-juice taste better this month.

Thankfully, Starbucks gets it. The coffee giant’s Pride collection, designed by queer artist Sofie Birkin, celebrates “the ways that people are with each other.” Aww! Their adorable options include a 16oz and two 24oz tumblers for cold and hot drinks, now available in-stores in U.S. and Canada.

5. Disney’s adorable & parade-ready gear

Image Credit: Disney

Is Stitch a gay icon? According to TikTok, the answer is yes. Either way, the animated alien is the star of Disney’s new Pride Collection. He’s rocking gay shades and a parade-ready tee in the Stitch Pride Plush ($29.99) and hugging his GBF rainbow-colored doll in a new pin ($14.99) and ornament ($24.99). Was the love for Elvis a giveaway?

Regardless, you don’t have to be a Disney gay to appreciate the House of Mouse’s fresh line of LGBTQ+ merch. From the understatedly queer Mickey Mouse Icon Shirt ($59.99) to the classic Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt ($54.99), you can find the perfect fit for reminding the fam that Ursula was based on a drag queen.

6. Elizabeth Taylor’s first-ever Pride-themed collection

Image Credit: House of Taylor

It might be Pride Month, but that’s no excuse to forget about Mother. And by that, I mean silver-screen legend Elizabeth Taylor.

The late actress and devoted LGBTQ+ ally famously said, “There is no gay agenda, it’s a human agenda.” And considering Taylor’s advocacy came before queer rights were trendy, it’s fitting that her estate is releasing their first-ever LGBTQ+-themed collection. Furthermore, her support continues on. Proceeds from both the Pride T-Shirt and Pyramid T-Shirt ($35) benefit The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

7. This “adventurous” LGBTQ+-owned moonshine

Image Credit: Saint Luna

ICYMI: Prohibition is over, but moonshine is as hot as ever. If you’re looking to spice up your Pride Month spirit selection, you can’t go wrong with Saint Luna Charcoal Filtered Moonshine ($49.99). The LGBTQ+-owned purveyor crafts their super smooth ‘shine with rye, molasses, and oh yeah, a whopping 50% ABV.

Billed as an “adventurous spirit for adventurous spirits,” you can sip it straight or play bootleg bartender with their delicious recipe recommendations. I’ve never been more grateful for the 21st Amendment.

8. Gay animal love

Gay penguins, bisexual lions, and sex-changing clownfish, oh my! Queerness is not exclusive to a single species, and new documentary Queer Planet is here to teach us just how open-minded Mother Nature is. As an avid consumer of every gay animal video that comes across my feeds, I’m already seated.

The doc’s trailer alone is giving conservatives like Al*x J*n*s a full-on mental breakdown. But there will be no denying homosexuality exists all around us when the first-of-its-kind doc –– narrated by Andrew Rannells –– hits Peacock on June 6.

9. Kenzie Petty winning Survivor for the gays

Alright, so I’m about 24 years late to the CBS reality show phenomenon known as Survivor. But a single episode had me hooked by the first tribal council.

Luckily, the 46th season –– which wrapped last week –– was a delicious hot mess of betrayal, drama, and randomly, Applebees. In the end, Kenzie Petty (a salon owner who garnered a “mermaid-dragon” reputation for her gameplay) earned the title of Sole Survivor. It marked a massive win for underdogs and the LGBTQ+ community, as Kenzie became the first out LGBTQ+ woman to take the grand prize. (Prior queer female winners have come out after the show.)

It’s easy to understand how she charmed the jury, because her Insta is filled with positivity, affection, and very impressive rainbow-colored hairdos. As she wrote in a 2022 Pride post, “We’re all on this journey together and know that even if you feel like you’re not supported, you’ve got a friend in me. I love you, you’re important, and everything is going to be magical.”

10. The Pride Month meme we will never let die

“Hi, gay!” Hacks actress Meg Stalter –– who’s set to star in an upcoming Netflix series from Lena Dunham –– may have outgrown her TikTok days, but she will never live down this 2021 gem.

With the caption “Corporations this month #pride,” the queer comedian takes on the role of a Butter Shop employee attempting to pander to the gay community. It’s not only hilariously awkward, but incredibly spot on. Stalter’s clip has over 2.6 million views, spawned a sequel, and will forever be a go-to Gay Twitter X meme every June.

