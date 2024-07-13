Phew! We’ve officially reached that point of summertime.

You know, when high-temps necessitate second showers, no pair of shorts seem skimpy enough, and your weekend frozen margs face a constant battle against the humidity.

But the AC units aren’t the only thing working overtime, considering it’s been an especially nonstop week of LGBTQ+ news.

First, Dylan O’Brien cosplayed a lady in red, then Troye Sivan shared his secret to sexiness, and Ricky Martin celebrated 40 years of fame.

Plus, we got a new doc detailing Abe Lincoln’s queer lovers, gay furry hackers launched a strike in the good fight, and straight guys asked to participate in “brat summer.”

Otherwise, our feeds have been full of newly-out cuties, must-have impulse buys, and even a fresh bop from our favorite Aussie queen. Can we get a drumroll please? 🥁🥁🥁

Without further ado, here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week….

1. Fowl-mouthed kitchenware

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

There’s nothing like bonding with a friend over a mutual foul-mouthed sense of humor. Or in this case, fowl.

Please keep those “are you 12-years-old?” quips to yourself, because these cheeky, bird-emblazoned culinary accessories from Uncommon Goods are both tasteful and hilarious. My personal faves are the Hooters & Honkers Tea Towels ($16), Fowl Language Mug ($15), and of course, the Peckers & Cocks Aprons for $30 each.

2. All About Yvie: Into the Oddity by Yvie Oddly

As a Drag Race gay who didn’t start watching the show until Season 11 (I know, I know! Don’t worry, I caught up), I’ve always had a soft spot for Yvie Oddly. With genre-bending lewks — and literal, physical bending — the drag queen is undeniably captivating.

Nevertheless, the best part of their new memoir All About Yvie: Into the Oddity (on sale for $24.27 at Amazon) is the glimpse behind the painted persona into their childhood, coming-out journey, and reality TV experience. OK, and their marketing techniques — seen above — are also pretty convincing.

3. “My Oh My” by Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo

There’s a reason why Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo teased their triumphant new collab with videos proclaiming, “Mother is calling.”

“My Oh My” is a deliciously mindless dance-pop track, nailing the club-ready standard we’ve come to expect from the trio. That being said, their sly name drops, star-sign shout-outs, and spoken greetings turn the camp-meter up to 11 — as if there was any doubt this one was made for the gays.

4. Only NY x MTA Table Lamp

OK, do I really need this tabletop replica of New York’s iconic MTA signage? Probably not. But something about its frosted glass and hypnotizing green glow has me searching for space on my crowded nightstand.

Sure, I have cursed out the subway system on multiple occasions, but the Only NY x MTA Table Lamp ($168 online) is yet to hurt my feelings. And I’m quick to forgive!

5. Trey Cunningham

🎶 He’s a runner, he’s a track star. 🎶

Earlier this week, Trey Cunningham — a.k.a. the 11th-ranked high hurdler in the world — came out as gay in an open-book interview with The New York Times. Not only is he adorable, but he’s extremely talented. Cunningham is used to doing the jumping himself, but all it’d take is one look and I’d be the one asking, “How high?”

6. Frozen espresso martinis

The Exley continues to be superior. I present to you, their Frozen Espresso Martini. ? pic.twitter.com/HERotgWZqJ — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) April 1, 2023

I’m going to admit something potentially h*m*phobic: I never really liked espresso martinis. Don’t get me wrong, I hold both caffeinated and boozed-up beverages in high esteem. But something about their fusion (and price point) typically left me hankering for a handy spiked seltzer. Everything changed when I tried my first frozen espresso martini this weekend at Brooklyn LGBTQ+ bar Animal.

With a frothy consistency comparable to a Wendy’s Frosty and the perfect mix of coffee and liquor, it was a supreme fix for the hot summer’s day. (So much so, that I had to order another.) Thankfully, the ice-cold concoction is gaining popularity at a handful of gay bars — above, The Exley in Brooklyn’s take on it. But if your local search proves futile, it’s worth pulling up a recipe, investing in a blender, and taking matters into your own hands.

7. Floral Tees

Image Credit: Express

Florals for summer? Call Miranda Priestly, because that is groundbreaking. After the mysterious disappearance of my favorite slim-fit and flowered tee, I’ve been in the market for a replacement.

Thankfully, Express came to my rescue with this must-share assortment of summer-vibed floral shirts, including the Palm Print ($39.95), Palm Print Perfect Pima Cotton T-Shirt and Tropical Floral Perfect Pima Cotton T-Shirt (both $38). Normally, it’s embarrassing to spot another gay wearing the same tee out in the wild. But if I run into any strangers sporting one of these, I vow to compliment their taste.

8. This TikToker creating their very own Charli XCX musical

This New York-based, self-proclaimed queer “cringey popstar” went viral on TikTok after hilariously reimagining Charli XCX’s discography in the style of show tunes. While Marina’s overly earnest rendition of “365” is awe-inspiring, it was her piano-thumping spin on “Guess” (above) that had me cackling. Broadway, take notes!

9. Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Image Credit: Amazon

This one is going to be divisive. But trust me, the BONOAK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone (available in a variety of colors for $24.99 at Amazon) is a guaranteed good-time and easy way to bring karaoke bar vibes into your own living room. Without the drink minimums and awful renditions of “Hotel California.”

The only downside? Your Streisand-loving pals with perfect pitch are going to be unstoppable.

10. Your new favorite queer western flick, National Anthem

The queer yeehaw agenda is alive and well in Luke Gilford’s soft and sweet directorial debut! The film follows a 21-year-old man (Charlie Plummer) who falls into a vibrant New Mexico community of queer ranchers and rodeo performers, portrayed by actors like Eve Lindley and Mason Alexander Park.

It’s not just a coming-of-age story, but a coming-of-self. And while National Anthem is big on LGBTQ+ western glam, it’s refreshingly light on queer trauma. Also, I never knew how badly I needed a gay film that had Tim McGraw on its soundtrack until now.

Catch it in select theaters now, before it opens wide on July 19.

