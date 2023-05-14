It’s Mother’s Day, but Twitter users honor “MOTHER” icons all year

This year’s Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 14, but you don’t need to celebrate your mother—or “motherr” or “motherrr”—just once every 365 days.

On Twitter, for example, users worship the maternal figures in their lives—pop divas, actors, fictional characters, and even heavenly bodies—all year long.

As Know Your Meme reports, the LGBTQ+ slang term “mother” refers to “an older, caregiving member of a queer community” and dates back centuries.

Paul Baker, author of Fabulosa!: The Story of Polari, Britain’s Secret Gay Language, told Gay Timesearlier this year about Margaret Clap, a cishet woman who earned the nickname “Mother Clap” by running a molly house—i.e. a meeting place for men who had sex with men—in 1720s London.

The term took off in New York City’s ballroom scene during the late 20th century, with Black and Latinx drag performers aligning with houses led by “mothers.”

In the last year, however, “mother” has become a queer and AAVE slang term used in adoration of female celebrities, according to Know Your Meme.

In one pioneering post from March 2022, Twitter user @razorscartier retweeted a photo of Nicki Minaj and wrote, “the way she can do the messiest thing and then serve kunt an hour later she really is mother i’m sorry.”

And in return, celebrities have embraced their mother status. Sarah Paulson said she was the “mommy” to Pedro Pascal’s “daddy” in an SNL sketch this February, for instance. And after she found out what the term meant at a fan event in January, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Instagram bio simply reads “Mother.”

Below, see some other well-known figures in whom Twitter users have found a MOTHER:

SOY NEPO BABY PQ SHE IS MOTHER https://t.co/g0vRlnCSHG — alba (@ramonicahall1) May 2, 2023

I have no idea how ya’ll could hate Rhaenyra Targaryen over side characters…. Couldn’t be me. That is mother. pic.twitter.com/cT7D0p3ryF — H ? (@Idwiwpls) May 4, 2023

now why is mother catching strays??? https://t.co/PTtf738qvb — jordan is back in jail (@furyburned) May 5, 2023

OMG NEW MARIAH PIC DROPPED SHE HEARD US MOTHERR pic.twitter.com/wyqGAKsc0l — pinkcunthress (@Mc_x_cM) March 5, 2023

THIS PART. she is MOTHER. pic.twitter.com/eFdf95dzkG — jisoo loops (@kimjsloops) April 5, 2023

selena gomez is MOTHER pic.twitter.com/bpsz4x89yE — AS (@archivesgowmez) April 15, 2023

wdym rebecca is going to be a mother, she already is MOTHER! pic.twitter.com/KeoPJXJeyV — char? | ted lasso spoilers (@lorelaiswelton) March 29, 2023

Britney Spears is mother pic.twitter.com/gPAqcW8QxJ — Aaron (@ABeardedHero) April 2, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge is mother ? pic.twitter.com/o4w6pg0vDL — Jr Chan ? (@EngrJRChan) April 1, 2023

oh that’s MOTHERR pic.twitter.com/TEUiwlCcts — Coi Leray Updates ? (@CoiUpdates) April 10, 2023

The moon is mother https://t.co/P9fJmA5hAY — wayward wench (@witti_indi) April 30, 2023