Move over ‘Brokeback Mountain’, this super gay Netflix movie just set a new record

Just ahead of the 2022 Oscar nominations, one oh-so-gay movie has set a new record and become the hot frontrunner for this year’s big awards.

Variety reports that The Power of the Dog just picked up the Best Picture award from the North Dakota Film Society. Normally that wouldn’t be an achievement on its own, but the occasion marks the 21st–yes, 21st!–Best Picture prize the movie has nabbed, setting a new record going into Oscar season.

Roma, the previous record holder for the number of critics’ picks as Best Picture, snagged 20 nods just ahead of the big Oscar race, and went on to net 10 nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The takeaway? The Power of the Dog, a movie about a homoerotic relationship between a sexist, bullying rancher and his nerdy step-nephew, now looks to be the frontrunner for Best Picture this year.

The movie could also snag potential wins for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Best Director (Jane Campion) as well.

Even with the growing momentum for The Power of the Dog, the film is hardly considered a lock to win. For example, the same year Roma nabbed its 10 nominations, it eventually lost Best Picture to Green Book.

The news about The Power of the Dog‘s latest win also follows the Screen Actor’s Guild nominations last week, fueling discussion going into Oscar season. The race officially begins with the Oscar nominations on February 8.

