Move over ‘Heartstopper’, this slow-burn British teen romance has TV viewers swooning

Move over Heartstopper — there’s another British queer teen romance that’s making waves on TV.

The romance is unfolding in the long-running soap opera Emmerdale and the storyline involves the characters Arthur Thomas (played by Alfie Clarke) and his crush Marshall Hamston (played by Max Fletcher).

Arthur was initially cagey about his sexuality, admitting that he worried he’d disappoint his dead father for not following a path the old man might’ve approved of. But Arthur came out in a December 2022 episode, finally admitting to an adult female friend, Nicola — through a game of Hangman — that he’s gay.

But while Nicola was kind and accepting, the boy that Arthur had a crush on, Marshall, wasn’t initially so kind.

When Arthur’s schoolmate April found out about his crush, she suggested Arthur invite Marshall to a party at her house while her parents were out of town — sneeeeaky!

So Arthur did, but a bunch of troublemakers crashed the party too. When the teens got a moment alone on the party’s front porch, Marshall asked him what he liked about him. Arthur said he liked that so many girls seem to “fancy” Marshall, to which Marshall asked Arthur if he “fancied” him enough to ask him on a date.

When Arthur said yes, the troublemakers began hooting and hollering from a window above the porch. They had watched and recorded the entire thing to humiliate the poor kid. When they asked how Marshall was able play gay without becoming sick, he replied, “Trust me, I nearly did.”

Heartbreaking… but wait!

In a recent episode, Arthur worked hard creating a presentation on LGBTQ+ issues at school. The school eventually canceled the presentation after a single person complained (something that happens a lot these days in U.S. schools). Upset about the cancelation, Arthur sat outside of the pirate ship, a unique local site, to brood.

Seeing him looking upset, Marshall approached Arthur. But Arthur’s mom told him to avoid Marshall after the homophobic party incident. He mentioned this to Marshall, who admitted that — even though his troublemaking pals dared him to see if Arthur wanted a date — he had no idea they were listening into their conversation.

That is, Marshall admitted to Arthur that he did actually have feelings for him! Surprised, Arthur looked at Marshall, and the two agreed to go on a date. Marshall started leaning in for a kiss…

… but it was interrupted by a phone call from Marshall’s dad telling him to get home. (Dang it, Dad!) Marshall then said, “I shouldn’t be here,” leaving Arthur as his crush yelled for him to come back.

The showrunners likely delayed the kiss to build up fan anticipation and drama — it is a soap opera after all. But the romance has apparently struck an emotional chord with fans.

Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Gay school teens coming out in #Emmerdale giving me the feels! THAT WAS ME 17 YEARS AGO!! ?? — Calvin ???? (@calaveeen) January 31, 2023

@emmerdale Arthur's storyline is very accurate!

The amount of gay men that are confused and don't know who or what they want outweigh the rest.

Nothing worse than catching feelings and then finding out they lead a complicated life. Happened many a time ? #emmerdale — Nic Jackson ????????????? (@Nickjacs) February 1, 2023

I think the Arthur and Marshall storyline will end up happy #emmerdale have seen how successful #heartstopper has been — Ben Powell (@Ben6987) January 12, 2023

It’s ‘lovely’ he’s somehow found ‘comfort’ in Marshall, but it’s very ‘Heartstopper’ for me… fancying my best friend in comp lost me a best friend. I know it’s only a soap, maybe I’m just jealous that Arthur’s ‘life’ seems all sunshine and rainbows… mine wasn’t ?? #Emmerdale — DAN. ??????? (@D4N7O) February 1, 2023

That was great scene between Arthur & Marshall. Arthur feeling confident enough to show his feelings to another boy with such ease. Marshall pushing himself away from the kiss – He could be in denial. ???? I think his father is homophobic as well. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 31, 2023

Arthur’s story has been pretty great so far and I’m proud of the actor trying his hardest with this material. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/R4UWN8MWzb — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) February 1, 2023

P.S. It actually turns out that Marshall’s dad is the homophobe who called the school to get Arthur’s LGBTQ presentation canceled! So dear old dad is likely to get between the young lads. But the show clearly depicts Marshall coming in for the kiss, so it’s likely that he’s gay or bi, but just having doubts…. ah, adolescence!

How will it turn out? Hopefully for the best, but the storyline has proved a hit for most viewers, and some well-deserved representation for young queers across the globe.