No one knows music like the gays!

From social media opinions, to impeccable party playlists, and impressive vinyl collections, being a walking encyclopedia of music history is almost a prerequisite for membership in the LGBTQ+ community.

That being said, more often than not, we can get preoccupied by pop girls and classic rockers.

Our playlists are more than big enough for both heterosexual and gay artists, but it’s important that we support our LGBTQ+ faves just as much as we stan our allies.

After all, gay artists have been around as long as music itself. Even if Jojo Siwa thinks she just invited a new genre called “gay pop.”

We love artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Hozier.

But there are many queer performers out there who are more than deserving of the same acclaim and buzz as their heterosexual peers, creating cutting edge bops and sharing their authentic experiences.

As we all know, the gays do it better!

Based on your other faves, we’ve compiled a list of 10 LGBTQ+ artists you’ll want to add to your playlist ASAP.

1. For Taylor Swift fans… Chappell Roan

If you’re captivated by Taylor Swift‘s candid lyrics, sonic sensibilities, and commitment to the bit, you’re going to love Chappell Roan. The 26-year-old rising star has quickly become queer pop’s new savior –– hitting up gay clubs with drag queens, dressing up like a high-femme Statue of Liberty, and gaining monthly Spotify listeners (and famous friends like Elton John) at a breakneck pace.

Similar to Swift, Roan recounts her romances with painstaking detail and honesty (“Knee deep in the passenger seat / And you’re eating me out, is it casual now?”), skillfully wields her pop-culture references (“We both have a crush on Regina George”), and boldly stands up for her beliefs. The biggest difference is her unbridled queerness, which is simultaneously a footnote in her vibrant discography and the center of her broad appeal.

2. For Lana Del Rey lovers… Ethel Cain

Much like the “Born to Die” singer, trans indie rocker Ethel Cain also thrives in the storytelling realm. Her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter is a concept album revolving around fictional characters and based on her upbringing as a homeschooled child of a deacon.

The critically acclaimed LP includes the stunning, standout tune “American Teenager,” which twists nostalgia and distress about the American Dream into what sounds like a coming-of-age movie soundtrack. The song was named one of the best LGBTQ+ songs of all time by Rolling Stone and Billboard, and even Barack Obama is a fan.

3. For HAIM stans… MUNA

OK, so MUNA might not be a sister act like indie-pop trio HAIM. But there’s something familial about the L.A.-based band’s witty banter, vulnerable lyrics, and occasional onstage choreography. Their discography runs the gamut, from raucous nights at a gay bar to late-night omissions of jealousy, and honoring But I’m a Cheerleader on WLW anthem “Silk Chiffon.”

Throughout all three of their records, Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson have never tried to veil their queerness, either. Instead, they wear it like a badge of honor, penning “sad soft pop songs for sissies, angry girls, emo queers, and crybabies,” as one of their hoodies reads. We feel seen!

4. For Lorde listeners… Ryan Beatty

Ryan Beatty, much like Lorde, started his musical career at a young age. The 28-year-old dream-pop connoisseur cut his teeth in the Radio Disney circuit whilst closeted, later coming out as gay in 2016 and reviving his career on his own terms. Just as Frank Ocean’s Blonde inspired Lorde to experiment sonically on Melodrama, Beatty’s genre-spanning tunes recall the same spirit of freedom. His most recent projects (2020’s Dreaming of David and 2023’s Calico) harness vocoders, synths, acoustics, and layered vocals indiscriminately.

Like the New Zealander, Beatty crafts transportive soundscapes that are all-encompassing. But be forewarned: his frank lyricism will leave you bawling if you listen close enough!

5. For Katy Perry lovers… Zolita

If you’ve been hankering for Katy Perry-levels of camp and bombastic pop, look no further than Zolita. The lesbian singer-songwriter is a jill-of-all-trades, not only penning her sticky tracks, but writing, directing, and starring in their cinematic visuals. Her queer rom-com-inspired video trilogy –– which began with “Somebody I F*cked Once” –– became a viral phenomenon and garnered over 88 million views on YouTube.

And much like the “Teenage Dream” singer, Zolita’s got layers, too. Including, but not limited to, queer line-dancer, Britney Spears schoolgirl, and wistful diary-keeper.

6. For Kacey Musgraves aficionados… The Japanese House

The Japanese House –– a.k.a. the musical moniker for folksy indie-popster Amber Mary Bain –– isn’t as country-inclined as Kacey Musgraves, but she wields the same penchant for breezy melodies and picturesque lyrics. The queer 28-year-old not only has a voice like butter, but is a gifted multi-instrumentalist.

Dreamy tracks like “Touching Yourself” and “Saw You In a Dream” are mellow and atmospheric, transporting the listener to a different world a lá Musgraves’ “Oh, What a World.” Her latest single “:)” is an unexpectedly adorable queer anthem, recounting the crazy story of how she fell for a girl on a dating app and decided to fly out and meet her. “My friends all say it’s crazy / You know what, maybe it is, who cares,” she sings. And now, they’re engaged.

7. For Caroline Polachek fanatics… Remi Wolf

On paper, Remi Wolf is likely an unexpected descendant of Caroline Polachek. But both artists have never strayed from big swings, production twists, and uncompromising authenticity. (Bunny may be a rider, but she’s also probably a Remi Wolf stan.)

Wolf, who identifies as bisexual, brings a breezy California vibe to every tune, whether she’s pushing her voice a lá Janis Joplin (“Liz”), harnessing disco inspiration (“Disco Man”), or doing an especially convincing baby voice –– see “Quiet on Set.” And just when you think you’ve got her nailed down, she harkens back to old-school jazz and pinup aesthetics on “Motorcycle,” above.

8. For Charli XCX addicts… Bronze Avery

It’s hard to compare pop singer-songwriter Bronze Avery to any artist, considering the sprawling collection of influences he curates to create his unabashed brand of gay pop. Perhaps that’s why he reminds us of Charli XCX, who he’s credited as an inspiration for managing “to stay true to her sound through a multitude of vastly different eras.”

Just like Charli’s latest album Brat is dedicated to the club, Avery’s upcoming record Heatwave is a love letter to summer from the eyes of a Floridian. We personally recommend the braggadocios “Scan and Copy,” the carefree “Spring Break,” and sensitive slow-jam “Cry A Lot.”

9. For the Justin Bieber listeners… Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo is by no means a Justin Bieber twin, but he is a certified cutie-pie blessed with an exceptionally smooth voice. The 27-year-old, who just dropped sophomore effort God Said No, shares the Biebs’ chameleonic ability to bounce between influences for the greater goal of expressing himself. Though he broke out with melancholic slow-jam “Evergreen,” Apollo can evoke Depeche Mode and new-wave for “Less of You,” fuel a fire above guitar licks on “Spite,” or lean hard into R&B and alternative vibes for tracks like “Ice Slippin’.”

Bonus: they both understand the inextricable power of an occasional thirst trap.

10. For the Hozier diehards… Ezra Furman

You probably recognize the wizened and raw musings of Ezra Furman from their crucial contributions to the Sex Education soundtrack. In the spirit of Hozier, the trans singer-songwriter (who uses she/they pronouns) has a one in a million type of voice, dripping in vulnerability and perfectly fit for captivating storytelling.

From romantic observations about “The Queen of Hearts” to resolving to better themself on “I Can Change,” and straddling lines of intersectionality and identity on “Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven,” Furman never fails to find catharsis, even in her most personal and heartbreaking omissions.

