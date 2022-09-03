Mr. Gay Europe serves up the best pec bounce you’ll see all week

Who doesn’t love a muscle hunk showing off his pec bounce?

British hunk Paul Dennison is an actor and the recent winner of the Mr Gay Europe contest.

Heralding from Banbury, Oxfordshire, Paul won the Mr Gay England pageant in 2021. He followed this last month with the Mr Gay Europe title. The contest was held at Alnwick Castle in the north of England.

Paul has a growing following on both Instagram and TikTok. A video he posted on the former this week has gone down particularly well with his fans. It shows him bouncing his pecs to that sea shanty song that went viral a couple of years ago (turn the sound up).

Paul is happily partnered to husband, Joshua Smith. The couple, who recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, share images of their lives together across social media. And yes, there is quite a height difference between them: Paul stands at a towering 6’5”.

Congratulations on your recent Mr Gay Europe win, Paul, and keep those pecs bouncing!