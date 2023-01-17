How much do Ivanka and Melania hate each other? Even more than previously reported, new book claims

The tension between Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump has been well-documented over the years. Take, for instance, that icy cold moment during the final evening of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Who can ever forget that?

Melania doesn’t seem to like Ivanka pic.twitter.com/PyiJ3OPjTZ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 28, 2020

But according to author Michael Schmidt, whose new book Donald Trump v. The United States is out today, the two don’t just have a frigid relationship. They downright hate each other.

In an interview with MSNBC over the weekend, Schmidt said former White House chief of staff John Kelly, a four-star Marine general, often had to act as a referee between the two most important women in Donald Trump’s life.

“Here’s John Kelly, right, concerned that we could be on the brink of war with North Korea, trying to mitigate these issues that are not as serious but were front and center in the Trump White House where things were off the rails,” he told MSNBC host Alex Witt.

What sort of issues, you ask?

Pretty petty stuff, honestly.

Like Melania refusing to move into the White House, or Ivanka asking to rename the “First Lady’s Office” to the “First Family Office”, or which one of them got to stand next to Trump at public events.

“[Kelly’s] confronting far more frivolous issues like fights between the first lady and Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka Trump trying to maneuver, what Kelly was told, to become the first lady in this ceremonial ways,” Schmidt added.

Other things Kelly was tasked with were trying to steer Trump away from following his worst impulses and reining in other staffers, like former reality TV personality Omarosa Manigualt, from throwing White House pool parties.

Watch Schmidt’s interview below.

Schmidt’s new book drops at the same time rumors are swirling that Ivanka’s marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks.

The 41-year-old has been spotted several times walking around Miami without her wedding ring recently, and last month a source told Radar that she and Jared’s relationship has grown “toxic” and the two can barely stand one another.

“It’s all falling apart,” the person said. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

Ivanka’s relationship with her father also appears to be strained. In November, she skipped his big 2024 presidential campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago, issuing a statement saying she would be sitting the campaign out.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Shortly after that, the ex-president posted a statement to Truth Social saying he never asked her to be a part of the campaign in the first place.

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” he claimed. “There has never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!”

