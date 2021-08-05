Murray Bartlett gives intimate details on that ‘White Lotus’ sex scene: “We just played”

Murray Bartlett: “It felt right in terms of the shock value. And it felt great in terms of: ‘Let’s show something that is a natural part of sex for a lot of queer people.’

It serves the scene in such a great way.”

“I didn’t have a lot of questions and I feel like [the director] didn’t really need to explain a lot of stuff. We just played.

Honestly, we didn’t have a lot of conversations outside of just working on the scenes at the time. I think partly because it was just there; it was just written in the script. This character was fully realized and complicated and had all these aspects that I don’t think they needed explanation.”

Lukas Gage: “I can’t wait for my ass to get retweeted all over the Internet.

I mean, how often do we see that on TV? I think it’s much more interesting and more jarring to walk in on.”— Stars of HBO’s The White Lotus speaking with The A.V Club and Logo on the now-infamous sex scene that closed out the most recent episode.