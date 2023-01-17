in quotes

Murray Bartlett on the evolution of gay sex in film and TV

Photo credit: HBO/White Lotus

What I am interested in, and what I’m pleased to see, is the intimacy between queer characters and the evolution that we’re seeing.

We are seeing a real evolution of that in terms of those queer intimate scenes that are actually intimate.

[The importance is] not about the specifics of what they’re doing in that scene, you know, physically. We all crave intimacy and connection.

I think it’s a wonderful thing that we’re able to see that with all sorts of different characters.

Murray Bartlett speaking to Pink News about the evolution of gay sex in film and television.

