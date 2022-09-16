Musical about the queue to view Queen Elizabeth proves viral comedy hit

A musical parody about the queue to view the late Queen Elizabeth II has gone viral online.

Her majesty died last week, aged 96. Her body is now lying-in-state in London. Members of the public are queuing to pay their respects. They are undeterred that the line to see her stretches for several miles along the Thames and the wait time is currently around 9-10 hours.

News broadcasts consistently feature interviews with those in the queue. Journalists ask mourners what the queen meant to them.

In light of this, the video, by queer performer Rob Madge, has struck a chord with many people. It doesn’t mock the queen, per se, but does gently poke fun at the hysteria of solemnity around her passing.

How is the UK reacting to the Queen’s death?

The Queen’s funeral on Monday is a public holiday and many businesses will close.

Some in the UK feel the enforced period of mourning is being taken a little too far.

For example, Center Parcs, a chain of British holiday resorts, announced it was closing its resorts for 24 hours on Monday, and guests would need to find alternative accommodation for that period. The company did a u-turn after widespread backlash but said its regular vacation activities would still be suspended for the day.

Some hospitals have canceled medical appointments so staff can take a break to watch the funeral (leaving some patients frustrated).

Heathrow Airport is expected to cancel or reschedule dozens of flights on Monday to ensure near silence over London when the funeral takes place.

Some Drag Race fans were fuming the BBC didn’t upload the finale episode of Canada’s Drag Race to its streaming service as it suspended airing comedy shows during the official mourning period.

Reaction to queue video

Online, some have praised Madge’s video parody as “perfect”. Others have dubbed it “The Queuesical”.

My Son’s a Queer But What Can You Do?

Performer Rob Madge, who uses they/them pronouns, has been performing in musical theatre for several years. They enjoyed recent success with their autobiographical comedy show, My Son’s a Queer But What Can You Do?

Madge says their parents would support them in putting on one-person Disney Parades at home when he was 10 years old. Madge’s new show finds him recreating those parades, with all the same mishaps and challenges. The show comes to the Garrick Theatre in London from October, 21-November, 6. Here’s a clip on Madge’s TikTok from his Disney-loving childhood.