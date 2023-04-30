Musician Grant Knoche talks late-night cravings, coming out, and growing up a Kidz Bop kid

Image Credit: Devin Dygert | Retoucher: Anna Bel Dyden

Singer-songwriter Grant Knoche may be young, but even at 20 he’s already got years and years of live performance experience under his belt.

That’s because he cut his teeth as a Kidz Bop kid, touring the globe singing family-friendly (often comically sanitized) versions of the day’s biggest pop hits. So Knoche already knows what it’s like play for a roaring crowd of adoring fans—even if they were even younger than he was at the time.

But lately he’s been charting his own course to pop superstardom with a more mature, soulful, sexy, and—most importantly—fun new sound all his own, which he entirely self-produces.

Hot on the heels of a major 2022, which saw him repping his home state of Texas on NBC’s Eurovision riff American Song Contest (where he ultimately placed 4th) and coming out as bisexual, Knoche’s been releasing some fire new singles which prove he’s got big things again.

Just recently, he released the emotive ballad “Please Hurry,” which he calls his most vulnerable song yet. Now that he’s showing a new side of himself with that fresh new single, we thought it was the perfect time to get to know Knoche even better by inviting him to our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It.

Read on for our full conversation below, in which Knoche talks about his #1 pop diva, why he’s proud to call himself a LGBTQ+ Texan, and the late-night thoughts that make it hard for him to get to sleep.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, games, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important part in exploring your own queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

This question brings two pieces of media to mind that were very important to me! First, I’d have to say that the movie Love, Simon was super special and influential to me. The movie was about a closeted gay kid dealing with coming out to his parents, friends, and family. I connected with this movie so much because it was exactly what I was going through as well. I watched it over and over so many times and am so grateful for it!

The other piece of media that was life-changing for me was Troye Sivan’s “coming out” YouTube video. I remember sneaking off to another room in my house to watch it and it meant so much to me. It gave me confidence and hope that I could one day take that large step of accepting myself, too. I hope that through my music, I can be that beacon of hope just as Troye and Love, Simon were to me.

You write and produce your own music and a lot of it seems to come from a very personal place. What can you tell us about your latest single “PLEASE HURRY”? Is it inspired by any particular experiences of yours?

“PLEASE HURRY” is extremely inspired by my life experiences! This past year, I experienced my first true love and heartbreak. Love and heartbreak is unlike anything I’ve ever felt before and my way of processing my emotions was through writing.

For months after the breakup, I experienced so much writers block when it came to writing and “PLEASE HURRY” was one of the firsts that flowed out of me in so long. This is such a vulnerable, raw, and real song written to an ex pleading for them to “please hurry back to my arms.”

I had a voice memo in my phone of me humming out the main chorus, melody, and the “please hurry” lyric, which is what I brought into the session. My co-writers, Lily Hormel and Tayler Buono, and I had a major heart-to-heart talk and then outflowed the rest of the song. While recording it, I could barely make it through one line without bawling my eyes out and I feel like you can hear that in my vocal. This is a very special one to me.

As queers, we love our pop divas. As a musician yourself, we’re curious to hear: Who is your # 1 all-time pop music diva and why?

Ahhh! Don’t know if she counts as a “pop diva” but I’d say my #1 pop diva must be Adele! Adele was the artist who made me fall in love with music and I genuinely feel that I wouldn’t have perused music without her influence on me.

At age 9, I remember learning every song of hers that I could on piano and singing along, which inspired me and left me enamored with music! I’m seeing my musical idol perform this summer in Las Vegas for my 21st birthday!! I have no doubt that I will bawl my eyes out haha!

In last year’s American Song Contest, you represented the state of Texas. Especially given the recent wave of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, the queer community has a complicated relationship with the state. What does Texas mean to you?

Texas is my home state and will always have a piece of my heart. Regarding the wave of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, it does hurt me to see my home state treating others this way. I’m very proud to be a Texan LGBTQ artist because I have the opportunity to spread awareness around these topics and show Texas and other anti-LGBTQ+ states that love is love! Growing up in Dallas, Texas, I’ve seen pro LGBTQ+ citizens and I will continue to support and fight alongside them to change these ridiculous laws and views that have been or are being put in place.

You’re in good company with Zendaya, Ross Lynch, and other stars who are also Kidz Bop alumni, and you used to tour around the world with the group when you were younger. Do you have any favorite memories from that time? Where was your favorite place you got to travel to?

Wow… I really had some incredible experiences while a part of KIDZ BOP! Few 10-year-olds get to say that they toured the nation with four best friends performing their favorite songs in front of audiences upwards of 5,000 people, and I’m so grateful I got to have experienced that.

Something neat to me is that while kids were in school learning about famous landmarks and places from a textbook, I was fortunate enough to witness these beautiful landmarks with my own eyes! One of my favorite places we traveled to was NYC. I’ve always been a fan of the city vibe and always enjoyed going to Manhattan.

Where’s one of the first places/spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

The first time that I felt at home and part of the LGBTQ+ community was during my first time at Los Angeles’ WeHo Pride! I just felt so accepted and free to be who I truly am without any judgment surrounding me. I remember leaving that night telling my friends, “Wow! I felt so at home!!!” Very grateful for that.

Your previous single was a bop called “Intrusive Thoughts.” What’s an example of a funny or especially weird intrusive thought that keeps you up at night?

“Should I make cookies, popcorn, cereal, or all of the above?!?” Haha! I’m a HUGE late night food junkie and that intrusive thought has kept me up at night before 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 I must say that I’ve 100% given into those intrusive thoughts before 🙂

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

I feel like Kim Petras is doing some incredible stuff! It’s so amazing to see her rising to the top and representing the trans community, especially with all the anti-trans, drag, and LGBTQ+ topics going around. It’s so empowering and inspiring to see her pushing through any negativity in her way, winning Grammys, making history, and chasing her dreams!!! Definitely rooting for her!!

