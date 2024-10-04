Hi Jake,

My friends and I like to go out and drink. For the most part, it’s a good time, but recently, something’s changed. A couple months ago, one of the guys in our group got a prescription to Adderall. One Saturday night, he passed them out to us in the Uber on the way to the bar. I declined, as I have no desire for an upper, and figured it was a just one-off thing.

Fast forward to today, almost everyone in my friend group (besides me) is taking it Every. Single. Weekend. They say it gives them energy and a buzz for dancing, but to be honest, it’s making everyone…messy.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

They are fighting, staying up all night, and acting volatile and crazy and are just not fun to around. Last weekend, they accused me of being “controlling” when I politely suggested they calm down a little at the club.

I want no part of this, but I also don’t want to be the wet blanket that stages an intervention or something. How am I supposed to handle this menace ravaging my friend group?

No Need for Speed

Dear No Need for Speed,

Using pills recreationally is always a risk, especially a Schedule II controlled substance like Adderall. While primarily used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or narcolepsy, Adderall is made up of some pretty intense ingredients, the main one being amphetamine, which is a central nervous system stimulant.

Many people don’t realize this, but Adderall is actually chemically related to methamphetamine (sometimes known as “tina” or “T” in the queer world), which stimulates dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The only difference is that meth has an extra methyl group (CH₃) compared to Adderall, which allows it to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily and make it more potent.

So, it’s no wonder your friends are acting “messy”, considering they’re basically popping “meth-light” on the dance floor.

If you have a medical need for a drug like Adderall to treat ADD, that’s perfectly fine. But if you’re taking it recreationally, it’s important to be aware of the drawbacks. Sure, it can create a feeling of energy and euphoria for some people, but Adderall can also cause restlessness and hyperactivity, impulsiveness (which leads to risky behavior), insomnia, and emotional volatility… especially when combined with alcohol.

The important thing in this situation is to protect yourself, first and foremost. It’s not up to you to control what your friends are doing when they go out, but it is up to you to decide what environments you put yourself in, and if those situations are good for your health and well-being.

If you realize going out with your friend group is becoming more stressful than spirited, it might be time to make a change. Perhaps, it’s time to cultivate some new relationships that feel fulfilling, rather than frustrating. While going out to the gay bars is often a go-to in our community, there’s also a lot of other things to do, from sports activities to movies to coffee hang-outs.

Your friends may have feelings about you distancing, but setting healthy boundaries is key. It’s not your job to change their behavior (or stage an intervention), though you can certainly express your concerns. You deserve friends that value you over their high, and if they can’t, it might say something about the quality of those relationships.

Stepping away for awhile might actually help them the most, as it can illuminate that the way they’re behaving is having real life consequences, and hold up a mirror to their actions.

At the end of the day, while you may initially feel a loss, letting go of toxic situations will leave you feeling happier, freeer, and possibly even euphoric, so you can concentrate on what matters, heighten your motivation, and boost your energy.

With all that, who needs Adderall?

Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, email [email protected], or contact him through his LGBTQ therapy platform.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.