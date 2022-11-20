What are the myths about being gay that the gays believe?

Sometimes, with misconceptions about us gays, the calls are coming from inside the house!
In a recent Reddit thread, a user named u/Puzzleheaded-Day3302 asked about common myths about us gays from us gays.
“We all know that straight people believe some weird stuff about us,” he wrote. “I’d be rich if I counted all the times I’ve been asked who’s the woman. But what are some things that even gay guys tend to falsely believe about being gay?”
You’d think that we’d all know by now that there’s no one way to be gay, that our particular stripe of the rainbow has a spectrum of identities within. But it seems we’re not above stereotyping fellow gays as masculine tops or feminine bottoms who are urbane urbanites incapable of monogamy, life over 30, and life without iced coffee!
Here are some of the self-inflicted myths Redditors mentioned:
“That we have better taste or are more ‘cultured’ than straight people. Nope, I have trash taste in most measures.”
“You are either feminine or masculine. No in between.”
“Your sex position determines your gender expression. If you’re a top, you must be masculine and ‘manly.’ If you’re a bottom, you must be feminine and sissy. Some even have this belief to the extent that it decides your duties or responsibilities in a committed relationship. That’s so frustrating.”
“That your life is over at 30.”
“That straight men will fall in love with you eventually the more you hook up with them.”
“Your sexual position in bed and your personality are the same thing.”
“That if you distance yourself from ‘the gay culture,’ you have internalized homophobia. No bitch, I’m just too f*cking nerd and introverted to enjoy some of that stuff.”
“That ‘versatile’ doesn’t actually exist.”
“That everyone likes anal sex, group sex, or polyamory.”
“That tops and bottoms are different species.”
“That gay men everywhere drink iced coffee, when American gays are actually on their own with that.”
“You’re gay because of something in your childhood—you didn’t have a father or he wasn’t a strong father, etc. Typical psychologist idiocy.”
“Gay men can’t be monogamous.”
“Apparently we all have to move to a gayborhood. No, thank you, I’m very comfortable where I currently am.”
“That we all want to be metropolitans.”
“That we’re hornier or talk about sex more than straight men.”
“That we have good taste in clothes. That statement is not true, if anything my fashion sense sucks.”
“Being ‘masc’ is internalized homophobia.”
“That we all like mimosas and ‘brunch,’ whatever the f*ck that is. (I’m much more of an ale and steak-and-kidney pudding type, really.)”
“That two tops can’t have a long-term relationship.”
“‘Just the tip.’ Come on.”
bachy
One myth I’ve come to see upended is the idea that gay men are more wild, experimental and…er, pervy than straight men. I find it’s quite the reverse.
Gay male sexuality is actually more restrained, inhibited and limited than that of straight men. I’ve come to believe that homosexuality is not the opposite of heterosexuality, but should instead be considered a small subset of heterosexuality.
We resort to grandiose binaries only to accommodate small minds.
Vince
“That your life is over at 30.”
You mean 40. I’ve never heard anyone say that. It’s not like 30 is that far from most young adults.
Ken A.
One myth that is really based on truth but not so much now. When gays greet each other they squeeze each other’s crotches. That was true before the 2000s I think. And some guys, the obnoxious ones, asked me how come I didn’t feel them up, isn’t that how greet people. I just said they watch too many movies.
gjg64
I was around plenty before the 2000s and no one I knew ever squeezed my crotch as a greeting!
Den
What world do you live in? I don’t think that is anybody’s stereotype. Never heard of it , never did it, and I came out in the early 70’s.
Huron132
Lol, grabbing the crotch. That’s a good one! I think I missed that in Gay 101.