Nancy Pelosi and JD Vance (Photos: Shutterstock)

A clip from a Nancy Pelosi interview has gone viral over the last 24 hours. Former Speaker Pelosi sat down with Lesley Stahl for the CBS “Sunday Morning” interview.

Stahl asked the California Democrat if she thought Donald Trump had made a mistake in choosing Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

Since Trump announced him as his Vice Presidential pick, many of Vance’s previous comments have come back to haunt him. These include criticizing Donald Trump in 2016, and calling women without children “miserable” and “childless cat ladies.” Some observers also say Vance lacks charisma on the campaign trail.

Responding to Stahl’s question about whether Trump had made the wrong decision, Pelosi replied, “No, I think it was a great choice”.

She then burst out laughing.

Oh my goodness.



Interviewer: “Did Donald Trump make a mistake when he chose JD Vance?”



Nancy Pelosi: “No, I think it was a great choice” and then laughs hysterically.



Golden. Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure.



pic.twitter.com/vd3jFq9uji — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 5, 2024

Many judged her response to be brutal and savage.

Damn Nancy this is ice cold 👀 pic.twitter.com/5LgFfZqpDa — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 4, 2024

HAHAHA! In a new interview, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked if Trump made a mistake by picking JD Vance as his VP and she simply responded with “No, I think it was a great choice!” and laughed! This is so great. I agree, Speaker Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/FET0yaaNyx — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 5, 2024

Vance claims people “fear” him

Vance continues to make out that he’s unfazed by attacks on his character.

He appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” on the weekend. Host Maria Bartiromo pushed him about criticism of his running as VP from both Democrats and some in the Republican party.

“Look, I recognize that there are a lot of folks, even in the GOP establishment and certainly on the far left, who don’t like the fact that Donald Trump picked me,” Vance said.

“I actually take their criticism as a badge of honor. Of course, the media is going to attack the people they fear the most,” he continued. “The media is going to attack the people, I think, who can most effectively bring President Trump’s message to a broader swath of the electorate.”

Attack on husband

Elsewhere in her interview with Stahl, Pelosi—promoting her new book, The Art of Power—talked about the attack on her husband in October 2022. A man assaulted Paul Pelosi, then 82, in their home and struck him three times with a hammer. He required life-saving hospital treatment.

“My husband and I have never talked about this,” Pelosi said. “The doctors have supported that, because they don’t want him to revisit it.”

She went on to say, the assailant was looking for her, not her husband.

“He was looking for me,” she said. “Imagine the guilt of all of that – it’s just a horrible thing.”

Asked about reports she’d put pressure on Joe Biden to quit his re-election bid, Pelosi demurred.

“No, I wasn’t a leader of any pressure party. Well, let me say things that I didn’t do. I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.’ What I’m saying is, I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country, whatever that would be, and I said that. ‘Whatever that is, we’ll go with.'”

Stahl asked about rumors Biden was “furious” with Pelosi. Is that true?

“Well, he knows that I love him very much,” replied Pelosi.

Pelosi was again asked about this during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash yesterday. Pelosi confirmed she had not spoken to Biden since he announced his decision to withdraw his candidacy last month.

“Is everything OK with your relationship?” Bash asked.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi said. “Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.”

