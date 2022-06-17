Yascar

NASCAR says ‘YASCAR’ with Pride month T-shirts and some fans are fuming

NASCAR's Pride Month T-shirts
NASCAR’s Pride Month T-shirts (Photo: NASCAR)

NASCAR has released a whole range of Pride Month merchandise, and it’s prompted a very mixed reaction online.

The range features T-shirts with slogans such as “Yaaascar” and “Love Wins” in rainbow lettering.

The organization posted messages to social media on Wednesday with links to the range.

It follows a tweet it posted at the start of Pride Month pledging a commitment to supporting diversity.

The reference to “recent actions” not aligning with NASCAR’s mission to welcome all is believed to be down to the fact that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) waved the green flag ahead of the May 22 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In February, Abbott called for state agencies to investigate gender-affirming treatments on transgender teenagers. Although not explicit, most took the tweet as NASCAR admitting Abbott’s involvement with the pre-race rituals had been a mistake.

NASCAR’s new Pride range earned praise from many.

On Facebook, one fan said, “THANK YOU! My 10-year-old self is so happy and gets emotional seeing the acceptance in something I’ve loved for so long! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜”

However, predictably, some of the sport’s fans were less than impressed.

On Facebook, one commentator warned off eternal damnation: “These people will have to stand before God one day and have to explain themselves. Money doesn’t last forever, eternity does!”

And others just found the whole thing hilarious.