NASCAR says ‘YASCAR’ with Pride month T-shirts and some fans are fuming

NASCAR has released a whole range of Pride Month merchandise, and it’s prompted a very mixed reaction online.

The range features T-shirts with slogans such as “Yaaascar” and “Love Wins” in rainbow lettering.

The organization posted messages to social media on Wednesday with links to the range.

It follows a tweet it posted at the start of Pride Month pledging a commitment to supporting diversity.

As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we acknowledge that recent actions have not aligned with NASCAR’s mission to be a welcoming sport for all. We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a more inclusive environment — in our workplaces, at the race track & in the stands. pic.twitter.com/r0h232xaXd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 1, 2022

The reference to “recent actions” not aligning with NASCAR’s mission to welcome all is believed to be down to the fact that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) waved the green flag ahead of the May 22 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In February, Abbott called for state agencies to investigate gender-affirming treatments on transgender teenagers. Although not explicit, most took the tweet as NASCAR admitting Abbott’s involvement with the pre-race rituals had been a mistake.

NASCAR’s new Pride range earned praise from many.

I admire that NASCAR is evolving even though it’s base is probably not happy about it. They are on the right side of history! — Jim Dorf (@jimdorf) June 15, 2022

just saw 10 men in walmart with let’s go brandon shirts fall to their knees screaming https://t.co/jkTWZP87YG — 💫 tribe da ripper 💫 (@stilltribematic) June 16, 2022

corporate pride is okay when it’s objectively hilarious like this https://t.co/XL3tgoaojA — simone! (@parasocialyte) June 16, 2022

On Facebook, one fan said, “THANK YOU! My 10-year-old self is so happy and gets emotional seeing the acceptance in something I’ve loved for so long! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜”

However, predictably, some of the sport’s fans were less than impressed.

no longer a fan of nascar after i saw this — Blizz (@NotBlizzzo) June 15, 2022

If you want everybody to be like everybody else then why do you have to point out that you’re not like everybody else by wearing special things and colors and flags — LameGamer (@TheLameXGamer) June 16, 2022

You just keep giving the finger to your base. — Jeremy Wood (@BubbaF100) June 15, 2022

Wtf is a yascar — Dяew‼️knower of stock car racing (@Drewthedude11) June 15, 2022

On Facebook, one commentator warned off eternal damnation: “These people will have to stand before God one day and have to explain themselves. Money doesn’t last forever, eternity does!”

And others just found the whole thing hilarious.

i would recommend to those saying this alienates you as a fan to give drag racing a try because i hear it is all straight over there — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) June 15, 2022

Sweetie we can’t tell the difference between a Toyota & a Nissan so we definitely not watching nascar! — ✨ (@heyjaeee) June 15, 2022