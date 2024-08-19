Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Democrats head to Chicago for the party’s national convention, which will feature Vice President Kamala Harris.



She is expected to become the first Black and South Asian woman to receive a major party nomination.

The convention will also feature many Black queer celebrities, from journalists to social media influencers.

Harris has a long history of support for the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to her days officiating some of the first same-sex marriages in the country in 2004 as San Francisco’s District Attorney.



Her commitment to the LGBTQ+ community was on full display during a Pride celebration at the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., this past June.

Do you want more? Subscribe to Native Son’s newsletter for more news, information, and conversations about Black gay and queer everything.

Polly Irungu/The White House

She made “herstory” when, on July 26, 2024, she became the first sitting Vice President to be featured on an episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 9. Her appearance on the cult classic drag reality competition show comes at a time when LGBTQ rights, and drag in particular, have been under attack in the United States by the political right.

Since her rise to the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris has energized the party’s base with her campaign slogan, “A New Way Forward,” which is amplified by Beyoncé’s powerful anthem, “Freedom,” as the campaign’s theme song.



With a sly nod to a global superstar, Harris signals that she remains an ally and staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, where Beyonce is an icon.

Ahead of the convention, support for Harris swelled as several identity groups hosted Zoom fundraising calls, including one sponsored by Black gay and queer men. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff treated Roughly three thousand participants to a surprise appearance.

With the convention kicking off this week, Black LGBTQ+ community members are using their platforms to speak out on some of the issues they hope the party will address. In one post, @KamoyJ asked to hear more about how the Harris administration will address the unique challenges faced by members of the Black LGBTQ+ community.

I'm hoping to hear strong commitments addressing the unique challenges faced by Black LGBTQ+ individuals, including intersectional policies that tackle both racial and LGBTQ+ inequalities. As for standouts, I'm hoping Beyonce makes her rumored appearance! — Moyön™? (@KamoyJ) August 18, 2024

@DonChampionTV commented that he would like to hear more about protecting and enhancing equality. In his post, he highlighted how, in his view, the Supreme Court is extremely right-leaning. He hopes Harris will lay out a plan detailing how she will approach reforms on the high court.

I want to hear how they plan to protect us from the extreme right wing SCOTUS. Even if VP wins, it will still be a major problem and I’m curious how she wants to approach reforms for SCOTUS. Also, for standout I’m def hoping Beyoncé will make an appearance. EPIC! — Mr. Peculiar (@DonChampionTV) August 18, 2024

While some commented about their policy wish list for the convention, @iAMshockley wrote in response that he wasn’t necessarily hopeful that the needs of the LGBTQ+ community would be addressed during the week of events. But he added it would be helpful if the party highlighted some of its openly LGBTQ+ members of color—especially Senator Laphonza Bulter of California.

I’m hoping to hear some acknowledgment of our efforts to save this country (over and over). And I don’t expect it, but it would be great to see openly gay folks in the party with the mic. Laphonza Butler is RIGHT there (and from California). ? — L’gebetequois St. Pierre (@iAMshockley) August 18, 2024

The energy behind Harris and the Democratic ticket has been magnetic. For the first time in more than 40 years, the National LGBTQ+ Task Force Action Fund endorsed a presidential candidate.

The party has a strong track record of supporting and advancing rights through legislative efforts, public advocacy, and electoral representation. It will be up to the voters to decide if Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have what it takes to bring the community along for a seat at the table.