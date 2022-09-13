NBA star Anthony Edwards makes homophobic video and then instantly regrets it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Edwards (@theanthonyedwards_)



An NBA player has faced immediate backlash and condemnation after a social media posting. Anthony Edwards, 21, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the weekend he posted a brief video to his Instagram stories.

In it, he filmed a group of men outside his car window. Zooming in on the men, Edwards says, “Look at these queer-ass n******, man. Look what the world done came to.”

As he speaks, a woman giggles.

The video has since been deleted, but was screen captured by several people and reposted to Twitter.

Related: NFL, NBA stars’ explicit photos/videos take center stage in federal court

On Sunday, Edwards issued a swift apology.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

A statement put out by Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, also expressed disappointment.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

The NBA investigates Anthony Edwards

The NBA told ESPN it is investigating the incident.

The organization has previously fined players for using homophobic language. This includes Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets played was fined $50,000 in 2021 for using “offensive and derogatory” language on social media, after sending a private message to the actor Michael Michael Rapaport, calling him a “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch”, among other things.

Related: NBA’s Kevin Durant issues apology over homophobic message fiasco…but doesn’t apologize to gays

On Twitter, Edwards’ apology prompted a mixed reaction. A few fans showed their own homophobia and said he should not have taken his words back. Others just shook their heads.

I just don’t understand how who I am as a person would be so concerning to you and why you have such disdain for us. I never heard of you until this tweet, and I still won’t put you down, and wish you nothing but continued success. See how simple that is? — Gee Eff Jay Junior🌈🏳️‍🌈👸 (@GradyFrankJay) September 11, 2022

1. He says he’s sorry -> he isn’t, he’s sorry it hit the front page 2. He says he was raised better than this -> he clearly wasn’t — cooldude (@cooldudettv) September 11, 2022

As a gay NBA fan, I feel that I am not wanted in this community, and I’m sure many others feel the same way so it wasn’t great that you said what you said. But, I appreciate you for taking accountability for what you said and I’m looking foward to watching you next season — Tyler Holland (@Juicybuzzyy) September 11, 2022

Lost all respect for you. Go ahead and apologize because you got caught. Hope you learn from it, but other than typing behind a keyboard, no one else is going to hold you accountable. Do better. — Luke Kohout (@LucasKohout) September 13, 2022

Think about the young Wolves fan who saw their favorite making fun of someone for being gay. Not cool, man. — Sebastian (@SebashMPLS) September 11, 2022

That’s not immaturity, that’s hate speech. That’s they way you perceive ppl who are different than you — BLUE FIRE🌻 (@BlueChele) September 11, 2022

Many consider Edwards a rising star in the basketball world. He recently made his acting debut in the 2022 Adam Sandler movie, Hustle. Watch a clip below.