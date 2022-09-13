oh dear

NBA star Anthony Edwards makes homophobic video and then instantly regrets it

An NBA player has faced immediate backlash and condemnation after a social media posting. Anthony Edwards, 21, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the weekend he posted a brief video to his Instagram stories.

In it, he filmed a group of men outside his car window. Zooming in on the men, Edwards says, “Look at these queer-ass n******, man. Look what the world done came to.”

As he speaks, a woman giggles.

The video has since been deleted, but was screen captured by several people and reposted to Twitter.

On Sunday, Edwards issued a swift apology.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

A statement put out by Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, also expressed disappointment.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

The NBA investigates Anthony Edwards

The NBA told ESPN it is investigating the incident.

The organization has previously fined players for using homophobic language. This includes Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets played was fined $50,000 in 2021 for using “offensive and derogatory” language on social media, after sending a private message to the actor Michael Michael Rapaport, calling him a “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch”, among other things.

On Twitter, Edwards’ apology prompted a mixed reaction. A few fans showed their own homophobia and said he should not have taken his words back. Others just shook their heads.

Many consider Edwards a rising star in the basketball world. He recently made his acting debut in the 2022 Adam Sandler movie, Hustle. Watch a clip below.