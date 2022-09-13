NBA star Anthony Edwards makes homophobic video and then instantly regrets it

View this post on Instagram
An NBA player has faced immediate backlash and condemnation after a social media posting. Anthony Edwards, 21, plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the weekend he posted a brief video to his Instagram stories.
In it, he filmed a group of men outside his car window. Zooming in on the men, Edwards says, “Look at these queer-ass n******, man. Look what the world done came to.”
As he speaks, a woman giggles.
The video has since been deleted, but was screen captured by several people and reposted to Twitter.
On Sunday, Edwards issued a swift apology.
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
A statement put out by Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations, Tim Connelly, also expressed disappointment.
“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
The NBA investigates Anthony Edwards
The NBA told ESPN it is investigating the incident.
The organization has previously fined players for using homophobic language. This includes Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets played was fined $50,000 in 2021 for using “offensive and derogatory” language on social media, after sending a private message to the actor Michael Michael Rapaport, calling him a “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch”, among other things.
On Twitter, Edwards’ apology prompted a mixed reaction. A few fans showed their own homophobia and said he should not have taken his words back. Others just shook their heads.
I just don’t understand how who I am as a person would be so concerning to you and why you have such disdain for us. I never heard of you until this tweet, and I still won’t put you down, and wish you nothing but continued success. See how simple that is?
— Gee Eff Jay Junior🌈🏳️🌈👸 (@GradyFrankJay) September 11, 2022
1. He says he’s sorry -> he isn’t, he’s sorry it hit the front page
2. He says he was raised better than this -> he clearly wasn’t
— cooldude (@cooldudettv) September 11, 2022
As a gay NBA fan, I feel that I am not wanted in this community, and I’m sure many others feel the same way so it wasn’t great that you said what you said. But, I appreciate you for taking accountability for what you said and I’m looking foward to watching you next season
— Tyler Holland (@Juicybuzzyy) September 11, 2022
Lost all respect for you. Go ahead and apologize because you got caught. Hope you learn from it, but other than typing behind a keyboard, no one else is going to hold you accountable. Do better.
— Luke Kohout (@LucasKohout) September 13, 2022
Think about the young Wolves fan who saw their favorite making fun of someone for being gay. Not cool, man.
— Sebastian (@SebashMPLS) September 11, 2022
That’s not immaturity, that’s hate speech. That’s they way you perceive ppl who are different than you
— BLUE FIRE🌻 (@BlueChele) September 11, 2022
Many consider Edwards a rising star in the basketball world. He recently made his acting debut in the 2022 Adam Sandler movie, Hustle. Watch a clip below.
Me2
Words have consequences. He’ll probably learn just how severe very soon.
jt1990
DBMC
jt1990
What are you talking about? What a truly weird response.
mailliw110
JT only has a few minutes per month to say something stupid.
Kangol2
RIGay
I thought that was a photo of Little Nas X… Hmmm… doth protesteth too much?
quantum
Vince
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
Mister P
abfab
I was raised better than that. How often do we hear that one…..
man5996853
I do understand that he very likely was not “raised better than that” but there is a possibility that he was raised by parents with more integrity but is an a$$hole nonetheless.
Fahd
Sounds like he made a mistake, took steps to correct it, and will probably be fined. He’s 21 and no doubt has grown up in a homophobic environment. I’ll wait for the second incident before cancelling him, as I have a few unrepentant homophobic athletes.
I enjoy basketball and I liked Hustle, even though I’m not an Adam Sandler fan.
BigJohnSF
Kangol2
stonercharles
Lame Apology ONLY Cause He’s Afraid to Lose Some of the Benjamins…
Kangol2
I watched the video clip that’s circulating, and it’s clear he’s focused on these LGBTQ folks to the point that he cannot just let them pass by, but has to make a homophobic comment while in the company of his female friend. On top of this he didn’t just make the comments to his friend, he felt the need to post them, for attention and also to let people know he wasn’t queer. Hmm. You don’t have to be a professor of clinical psychology to say that he’s got some issues around queerness, and alongside paying the fine and dealing with any penalties that the NBA hands down, he probably should work through his repressed or submerged queer feelings. He wouldn’t be the first who needed to do so and won’t be the last.
still_onthemark
@Kangol:
I can’t find the video (and I’m not on Instagram) but all I want to know is, were the queer-ass guys CUTE?
BigJohnSF
Peter
He only apologized because he was caught saying it and may have to pay a large fine. His future behavior will define his sincerity.
masteradrian031
First of all, this creature lacks the courage to stand up against those who hate, although he himself is part of a group of People who are treated with hate and hatred!
I suggest to refrain from the use of the phrase “homophobes” as these creatures do not fear homosexual People, no, they hate homosexual People, they refer to homosexual People as if they were dirt, scum and filth! And all based on the fact that homosexual People love People of their own gender/sexe!
Hating People on the basis of something they do not have a choice in, f.i. loving someone, whatever color of skin one has, whatever social environment one is born into is what is referred to as racist and racism!
Hating certain People and referring to certain People on the basis of their love for another person is racism and racists too, and not fearing them!
There is no place for any racist in any decent society or community, and neither is there place for racism!
Stop referring to racists and racism as being homophobes and homophobic, they are haters, nothing more and nothing less! Refer to them for what they are: anti-gay or anti-homosexual, or anti-LGBTQ+