Doctor Who is back and—if we may be so bold—gayer than ever.

The long-running British sci-fi series gets a boost of joyful queer energy this season with star Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Barbie) stepping into the role of the titular Doctor. And our universe-hopping hero isn’t alone, with Mille Gibson (Coronation Street) by his side as his plucky new companion, Ruby Sunday.

And behind the scenes is showrunner Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin), who first revived the series back in 2005 after a 15-year absence and now makes his grand return.

In a way, Doctor Who has always been camp, but with LGBTQ+ talent in front of and behind the camera, the latest episodes have kicked it way, way up a notch, with musical numbers, talking babies, retro outfits, and Drag Race’s “Queen Of All Queens” Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro, a fabulous villain who already goes down in history as one of the series best.

As the new season kicks into high gear, Queerty sat down for conversations with Gatwa, Gibson, and Davies to unpack how the show reflects the queerness of the universe around us.

New episodes of Doctor Who stream every Friday on Disney+.

Video edited by Zachery Lee Ramey.

