Before the Renaissance, there was the Aviance.

For over three decades, Kevin Aviance has been a pivotal figure in LGBTQ+ culture, paving the way for present day queer expression. From ballroom, to drag and club culture, his impact remains intact, and in recent years has gained a well-deserved resurgence thanks to his iconic 1996 hit “Cunty (The Feeling).”

Raised in Richmond, Virginia, in a close-knit family, Aviance dedicated himself to music and theater from an early age. His journey into drag began in the seventh grade, inspired by punk icons like Boy George, Devo, and Grace Jones.

After moving to Washington D.C., he joined the House of Aviance and took the name Kevin Aviance, and later moved to New York City, where he established himself as a club performer.

His performances at Sound Factory, a club known for its queer Latino and Black patrons, caught the attention of major DJs and promoters, and Aviance became one of a handful of drag performers in NYC able to support themselves solely on performances.

Aviance continued his work as a club personality and drag performer, landing a cameo role in Madonna‘s 1994 “Secret “video and effectively transitioned from nightlife superstar to a house music icon with the release of his debut single “Cunty (The Feeling).”

Originally released independently and later picked up by Strictly Rhythm Records, “Cunty (The Feeling)” was a hit in the club scene. Released in the 90s where films like “Paris Is Burning” and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” and the domination of Madonna’s iconic “Vogue,” the sounds and aesthetics of an otherwise underground scene found its way into the mainstream spotlight.

In this emergence of queer culture, the track became a staple of ballroom culture, giving a term used regularly in the scene an anthem of its own and capturing the essence of an era and the fierce energy Aviance became known for.

So, it’s almost poetic how in 2022, Aviance’s career experienced even more shine with another resurgence of queerness hitting the mainstream when Beyoncé sampled “Cunty (The Feeling)” in her track “Pure/Honey” from the album “Renaissance.”

This unexpected inclusion introduced Aviance’s work to a new generation of fans and further immortalized the track in the queer canon. The sampling of “Cunty” brought Aviance back into the limelight, with the track becoming a staple of the album and sensation across social media. This exposure led to a well-deserved renewed appreciation of his contributions to queer culture and dance music.

Now under the management of Voss Events, Aviance is working on new music and continues to perform and tour, bringing his infectious energy to audiences worldwide. Given last year’s The CVNTY Ball Tour and upcoming headlining gigs like WerQFest, Aviance is continuing to shine in a renaissance of his own.

In his own words, via Out.com, Aviance says “My music, my art, is a mosaic of my life’s experiences, a celebration of liberation, identity, and the unyielding quest for self-expression. It is a dialogue with my audience, an invitation to explore the depths of their own stories, to find solace and strength, and perhaps a reflection of their journeys within my melodies.”

